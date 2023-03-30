NEWCASTLE UNITED V AFC BOURNEMOUTH | VIGILANCIA EN DIRECTO





El Newcastle United se enfrenta al recién ascendido Bournemouth en el regreso de la Premier League tras el fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina. Únase a Billy mientras le trae la preparación y luego el comentario completo del juego que, con suerte, hará que Newcastle United se lleve los tres puntos. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol femenino U8 de Cramlington United para la temporada 2022-23. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #LIVEWATCHALONG #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor de Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com



comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.