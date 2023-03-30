Southampton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

¡Lo mejor de la acción de otra gran victoria para las Urracas en el camino! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Football is my love. Football is what I'm going to do. I'm a football player first.
Where is grealish😂🤣?
Newcastle after saudi arabia no team stop him inshaallah
Im a fan from dk. This is just amazing times, finally after so many year's.
Remember when I was 9 years old and I bought my first Newcastle United Shirt with no 9 and Shearer written on the back.
And when I was 18 ( ya, the parents thing) and got my first tattoo. The Logo
I've never seen our team in such harmony Howe is this possible 🙃
nufc in ucl? and ARSENAL champioon?😉😉😉
We're flying
hot!!! 🔥 🔥 🔥
The next gaints of world football
What a nice feeling supporting a winning and fully committed team! Long may it CONTINUE……
Well done guys👏🤩, that trippier Assist😯
Almiron,bruno guimaraes and trippier,very impresif.👍👍
Jack Grealish cried seeing this 😂
Mark my words They will participate this season champion league this is Manchester United fun from Republic of Somalia
Miggy🐐❤🇵🇾
Awesome goals, what an amazing performance by Magpies !
Apparently anyone has to hit hit the ball on the goal and for Newcastle it just get in kikik
What a performance from Almiron
Great to see woodsy and willock get on the score sheet
Cannit wait till isaak comes back like
Tripper needs to be praised and he rightfully deserve it.That being said with the news incoming of liverpool I hope the new owner will be someone with oil money.
Happy for Newcastle and those days are near when buthurt fans will be telling us that Newcastle had no history until the oil money.
Newcastle will become a Candidate for the Champions League 🇸🇦 MBS ✌️
The have what it takes to be competing for the top 4…..
Come on Southgate take Kieran Trippier to the World Cup
Just waiting for the next match when you will be smashing Chelsea like no other business
…All 11 are the Dog's Bollocks…
نيوكاسل 🇸🇦 🤞🏽
This is crazy!!
meanwhile that 100M pound flop at the oil money club still drew blank on his name.. I hope u guys win against this city side to teach that flop a lesson, not to look down on others..
é tão bom ver meu NEWZÃO VOLTANDO A DÁR ALEGRIAS A SEUS FÃS
VAMOS RUMO A PREMIER LEAGUE ⚪⚫
Bruno must be in starting line up with Casemiro at World Cup!!!
4 goals in the same side
am Sorry for Chelsea on weekend 😃
ALHAMDULILLAH
Bruno G Is also the Dog's Bollocks Boys and Germs…
Miggy Miggy Miggy Almiron Is the Dog's Bollocks Boys and Germs…
na na na na na na na na ALMIRON MIGGY ALMIRON
WooooW….All Goals are Amazing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Newcastle is a New man city
Love to my NZ captain score let's go Chris Wood