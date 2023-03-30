Southampton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



¡Lo mejor de la acción de otra gran victoria para las Urracas en el camino! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.

43 comentarios en “Southampton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  1. [paidnetjobs.com] 👈- Make $280 PLUS daily Easy

    Football is my love. Football is what I'm going to do. I'm a football player first.

  5. JimmyTheJarvis

    Im a fan from dk. This is just amazing times, finally after so many year's.

    Remember when I was 9 years old and I bought my first Newcastle United Shirt with no 9 and Shearer written on the back.

    And when I was 18 ( ya, the parents thing) and got my first tattoo. The Logo

    I've never seen our team in such harmony Howe is this possible 🙃

  14. Deco Cade

    Mark my words They will participate this season champion league this is Manchester United fun from Republic of Somalia

  21. Binay Shrestha

    Tripper needs to be praised and he rightfully deserve it.That being said with the news incoming of liverpool I hope the new owner will be someone with oil money.
    Happy for Newcastle and those days are near when buthurt fans will be telling us that Newcastle had no history until the oil money.

  30. ERTH

    meanwhile that 100M pound flop at the oil money club still drew blank on his name.. I hope u guys win against this city side to teach that flop a lesson, not to look down on others..

  39. Riduan Duan

    Mantap 3 poin 👍👍👍👍🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽🌟🌟🌟🌟💛💜💙💚❤💚💙💜💛❤

Los comentarios están cerrados.