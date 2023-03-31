DESTACADOS: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle Utd | Volea dramática en el último suspiro de Carvalho

Vea los mejores momentos de una noche increíble en Anfield, cuando una volea de Fabio Carvalho en el tiempo de descuento completó otra remontada de los Reds en la Premier League. Roberto Firmino había empatado después de que Alexander Isak anotara en su debut en Newcastle. No te pierdas ni un momento y obtén repeticiones completas de todos los partidos del Liverpool, solo en LFCTV GO. Use el código 30GO22 para obtener un 30 % de descuento en una suscripción anual. Visite Disfrute de más contenido y obtenga beneficios exclusivos en nuestra Área de miembros de Liverpool FC, haga clic aquí para obtener más información: Suscríbase ahora a Liverpool FC en YouTube y reciba una notificación cuando lleguen nuevos videos: #Liverpool #LFC
Nick Pope in the thumbnail 😂
Back here after beating them away too.
fabio carvalho's goal was definitely a fluke
The best defensive team's only loss
such a shame isak missed so many games cause if his injury, happy that hes finally back and ready to score some more bangers
The way Virgil easily lifted up Fabi 😂
I can't believe only Liverpool won against Newcastle this season
❤Liverpool, is the best team ever
Luckily the hero was there to save liverpool from going to the bottom 10
Ref was on some mad drugs this match
2-3 karma is real for LiVarpool
If u r a liverpool fan you like getting pegged
1-1 draw i dont care argue a wall
comeback
How much ya pay for more time😅
The late winner froze me🥶
An absolute wow performance from Fabio Carvalho 😮
Determination 🫡
I swear they were giving Liverpool to much time 😢
What came back from Liverpool yes good job Liverpool
Fabio asli timor leste
Menang diupdate, kalah mah ga dikasih tau skornya berapa 🙃
Isak is a great striker. Calm nd composed with beautiful finishes
Isak is a beast! Looking forward to watching him play.
Man Isak was dangerous, that second goal was class.
Great game by Liverpool but no one's talkin abt Alexander Isak. Man's gonna be a nightmare for defenders
My team Liverpool
Yes yes yes Liverpool ✊🏻
True facts: Hendo is either off form or is too old now. On the first Isak goal he can't follow him because he lacks pace and even can't react to have the first run. Perso I believe that as per fitness the key should be youth,swiftness and speed to improve the midfield..which we really lack now. And Klopp not to spare his guts to do it in that particular situation.
fantastic match 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥