DESTACADOS: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle Utd | Volea dramática en el último suspiro de Carvalho





Vea los mejores momentos de una noche increíble en Anfield, cuando una volea de Fabio Carvalho en el tiempo de descuento completó otra remontada de los Reds en la Premier League. Roberto Firmino había empatado después de que Alexander Isak anotara en su debut en Newcastle.



