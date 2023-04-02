ESPECTÁCULO DE TRANSFERENCIA DE NEWCASTLE UNITED



Con Sven Botman casi por la puerta, las cosas se están calentando para Newcastle United con respecto a los nuevos jugadores. Como es habitual con el Newcastle United, los nombres que se vinculan son abundantes y rápidos, así que una vez más echamos un vistazo a esos jugadores y vemos qué aportarían al club. Únase a Paul, Alex y Billy mientras miran las estadísticas y las posibilidades de que Newcastle United haga un movimiento para estos jugadores. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de colaborar con Loaded HQ, así que suscríbete a su canal aquí: Detalles del patrocinador: Sitio web: * Primera lección de guitarra gratis. * 10% de descuento en tu primera reparación o configuración de guitarra. Solo cite The Toon Review. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #TRANSFERSHOW #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com

Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.

31 comentarios en “ESPECTÁCULO DE TRANSFERENCIA DE NEWCASTLE UNITED

  3. cian creedon

    Great show lads. Thanks. Can’t make the live shows but I’ll always be on to catch up every time. 👍

  4. Rich Wearz

    love the show guys one of my favourite Toon channels, the stats are amazing – keep it going! Ps. can you get Billy to turn his mic down his heavy breathing is coming over quite loud on numerous shows now!

  5. jsanho

    58:18 Love the show but FYI Paul, average height in China is about 5 ft 7, probably not as tall as other countries but get your facts right mate 😉

  8. Fahad Amir

    Castore wants us all to lose weight… This is a public service 🤣🤣🤣😂😁 by the way I usually wear m or l but Im a castore xl so I gotta hit the gym 💪😂

  9. Fahad Amir

    Noon is Not owned by pif its owned by someone from uae royal family I think… Its like amazon here on uae

  13. David Howard

    95% of sports journalists, the term is an " oxymoron " Erickson apparently wants to stay in London allegedly

  18. King Arthur

    If season started now with just botman pope and our lb…l woukd still fancy our chances at top half 🙂…now if we can sign a rw and a striker we will immediately compete with most of premiereship….this is stuff of dreams..going to be a amazing first season with our new owners.

  19. Andy

    I'm an XL so I bought a 2XL last season , Ridiculous size issues, gonna have to buy in-store to guarantee a good fit ⚫⚪

  21. James Pope

    a cheat on football manager none of the players will tell you about, Save the game before the match, if u loose, quit to menu. load your save and play the match again, u watch u will always get different results its not consistent as so many variables. A big warning tho paul it kinda ruins the point of the game and takes all the fun out of it.

Los comentarios están cerrados.