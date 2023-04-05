PRIMERA VEZ en NEWCASTLE UNITED – Vlog 7



Saint Maximin, qué jugador. Demasiado rápido para los defensores y prácticamente imposible de jugar contra Bilbao. En cuanto a St James’ Park, ambiente de locos teniendo en cuenta que esto fue solo un amistoso. Realmente disfruté mi tiempo en el noreste y espero volver pronto. Recomiendo encarecidamente Newcastle a cualquier persona interesada en el fútbol inglés. Apenas estamos comenzando, así que vaya y siga la página de Instagram y suscríbase aquí. ¡Eso nos ayudaría enormemente! Instagram – Muchas gracias, y espero que disfrutes el contenido Mario Manzi

21 comentarios en “PRIMERA VEZ en NEWCASTLE UNITED – Vlog 7

  1. Richie

    You were spot on wor kid. 4th in the premiership. Richest club in the world and the best city in the land cheers for coming to the toon and liking what you see

  8. The Handmade Angler (DJL Floats)

    Good video, obviously put alot of work into it and its good to see other fans coming to witness our ground, especially when they have a good experience and have nice things to say about us. Good luck with your channel and I hope it grows quickly for you

  11. balmsalve

    Nice one 🙂
    Had to laugh at the metro to the stadium from Monument/ was pleased to see you went for a mission about after that.
    Great video

  13. Tony Toon's Tours

    If you want to do something completely different come to Andalucía and Cádiz. Flight from Stansted to Jerez. I'm a Newcastle fan living here and these fans are the most passionate in Spain

  16. Winston Rider

    What an awsome little vlog brother . And am sure you will get more of a soft spot for us now you tasted the atmos 🙂

  18. justin8910

    as a Chinese person, nothing sums up the geordie lot than accepting without questioning the lgbtq community. Welcome bro.

  20. Ian Eckert

    Howay the Toon Army…My wife Sara-Jayne the Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 went down London to see all her Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea mates…I am fucking furious…

