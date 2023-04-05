PRIMERA VEZ en NEWCASTLE UNITED – Vlog 7

Saint Maximin, qué jugador. Demasiado rápido para los defensores y prácticamente imposible de jugar contra Bilbao. En cuanto a St James’ Park, ambiente de locos teniendo en cuenta que esto fue solo un amistoso. Realmente disfruté mi tiempo en el noreste y espero volver pronto. Recomiendo encarecidamente Newcastle a cualquier persona interesada en el fútbol inglés. Apenas estamos comenzando, así que vaya y siga la página de Instagram y suscríbase aquí. ¡Eso nos ayudaría enormemente! Instagram – Muchas gracias, y espero que disfrutes el contenido Mario Manzi
You were spot on wor kid. 4th in the premiership. Richest club in the world and the best city in the land cheers for coming to the toon and liking what you see
It's a lovely city my wife and I haven't been there since 2020
Newcastles is up not doon and it’s st.James’ park not st James,s….canny video like
So proud to support this club after a long long time of just existing we’re back!
Crystal Palace have the best fans
Moved here from just south of manchester, best thing i ever did 👍👍👍
Great video mate👏
Good video, obviously put alot of work into it and its good to see other fans coming to witness our ground, especially when they have a good experience and have nice things to say about us. Good luck with your channel and I hope it grows quickly for you
Stop waving those flags. We aren’t Italian. Embarrassing.
Good video glad you enjoyed the toon good luck with your future vids
Nice one 🙂
Had to laugh at the metro to the stadium from Monument/ was pleased to see you went for a mission about after that.
Great video
Btw, the Basque area is quite big
If you want to do something completely different come to Andalucía and Cádiz. Flight from Stansted to Jerez. I'm a Newcastle fan living here and these fans are the most passionate in Spain
Great video. Toon toon ⚪️⚫️
Thank you for this. An excellent commentary from you.
What an awsome little vlog brother . And am sure you will get more of a soft spot for us now you tasted the atmos 🙂
Salma Al-Shehab ! NUFC are the disgrace of the premier league.
as a Chinese person, nothing sums up the geordie lot than accepting without questioning the lgbtq community. Welcome bro.
…Came back from London and left…Not very funny…
Howay the Toon Army…My wife Sara-Jayne the Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 went down London to see all her Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea mates…I am fucking furious…
Sheffield utd ? Lol
They aren't even the bigger team in Sheffield .
Hwtl