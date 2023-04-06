El comentarista del Newcastle United me envía mensajes IMPACTANTES

Un excomentarista del Newcastle United comienza a abusar de mí después de que publiqué en Twitter #nufc #newcastle #premierleague
Un excomentarista del Newcastle United comienza a abusar de mí después de que publiqué en Twitter #nufc #newcastle #premierleague
Talk sport should offer you his job Adam, I would If I were the boss
There is and old saying, "it's an ill wind that doesn't blow somebody some good". As terrible and sad the Queen's death is, your comment was right, we do have more time for injuries to heal. Maybe being old School like myself and brought up in a different era, he took exception but taking his feelings out on you the way he did was totally wrong. Take it in your stride Adam and move on. You are on the up, whilst Mick, mostly due to his health and age is on the way down. It's sad but that is life. Don't sweat it son, you are doing well.
Great channel but the dig about Mick's tweets being "badly written as usual" implying he was not educated was not nice
Sorry you had to endure those comments Adam, it’s absolutely appalling and has no room in our fan base. I understood the context with what you were saying in your tweet about the players.
From experience with working with stroke survivors I wonder if it has affected Mick’s way of thinking / personality. Sadly it seems that way judging by his responses.
well said
The higher ups will want him out for this youre helping youre team and he's a joke
Bro you don't have to explain a thing there's other fan channels on youtube talking about their teams I support man United but if you wanna talk about youre team go head mate
Kind see his point because my 1st reaction to the Queens death wasn’t to think oh that will our injured players more time to Recover
Very very sad this. He was the voice of my childhood. Ageist patronising is not on, he has sadly went down in my opinion. He came across as a bully.
He’s an embarrassing fool and all he does it hang out off Steve Wraiths arse your best rid off him
Diss track?
Buddy … there are tons of people like him. Just move on you are better than replying to morons mate. That’s what they look for . Just do the right thing for you . It’s not about that idiot. It’s about you and doing what you love. Don’t take these idiots personally . Keep up the great work.
He just needs to get a life one sad sad person am not a Newcastle fan like but wouldn’t want that at tranmere
He's an old school bellend. Past his time he will pop his clogs soon. ¯_(ツ)_/¯
The collective forced greiff in the mainstream media is unbearable. It's like we must not be able to function otherwise we're a human without a heart. We are living in a dictatorship, meanwhile the rugby goes ahead, the cricket goes ahead and we've all got to go to work like normal. If it's that tramatic that we can't have any other thoughts at this time we may aswel be in North Korea. I empathy for the royal family just heating them talk about her as a mother and a grandmother than the forced retoric of the media and a certain portion of the public.
dont understand why a grown man is going after a young man there is nothing wrong with your comment as you said its the truth
Good to see he's finally apologised
It comes with territory, rise above it if you can, otherwise it may grind you down.
Adam keep doing what you do pal I love your passion for the club I go to games and travel from Nottingham but your videos keep me in the loop
Well done Adam old dianasaw chip on his shoulder
You’re absolutely right Adam. Glad to see that he’s apologised now. You just mentioning that this break is a good chance for the likes of Bruno, ASM & Wilson to be fit again isn’t disrespecting the Queen’s death at all! You’re just saying the quiet bit out loud as that’s what all us Newcastle fans are thinking too, because it’s the truth.
Seen this prat in Shearers bar, thought he a celebrity because he was sitting next to John Anderson.Commentating was great but he has let himself down here like
Mick Lowes should have just passed away from his stroke,he would have been doing himself and everybody else a favor then. A middle aged overweight man threatening a dude in his early twenties, what's wrong with this man!? jealous of Adam's success and popularity probably and using Adam's comments about Newcastle players needing a rest as an excuse and cover in order to personally insult and threaten him just because he doesn't agree, so he twists Adam's words to make it all about the queen. Shamu is clearly going through something, he's given your club 25 years and he's been reduced to insulting people on social media. You're better off in the ground Mick, you sound like you're beyond help, keep screenshoot all of his 💩 Adam. Mick Lowes trying to pass himself off as fit and healthy now that's something I'd call a fraud now! just buy a plot already because you already have one foot in the grave Mick. May the Queen RIP! and may her memory and service to this country be a blessing! but Shamu blatantly twisted and put words into your mouth in order to fit his own narrative because he didn't agree with your earlier remarks, you're better off dead Mick, waste of space on this earth.
adam bud dont worry about it bud take it like a pinch of salt bud😉👍
Intro top class 🙌🏽
The queen is dead it's very sad but I don't know her personally and she wont know I exist. This is a Newcastle channel with a person who reports everything Newcastle related. I dont see what was wrong with what you said at all. Time does not stand still people will recover in the time football isn't being played. Mick lowes is trying to be relevant he probably looks at you and your audience and gets jealous at what you have built in such a short space of time, he is the past and Youtubers like you and toon review etc are the future. To compare what you said which was factual and benign and that had nothing wrong with it at all to a known racist who was trying to incite racial tensions with a blatantly racist tweet is astonishing. Mick lowes is a jealous scumbag.
I always liked him. Sounds like a knob. Mick is a knob
You had to say it and 'well said '. I heard that Mick had some sort of "stroke". Not sure why he has changed from someone we respected for what he did for wor beloved club, to what sounds like a grumpy old man. Just block him Adam and end this. You haven't done anything wrong, said anything wrong. And to tag you with Trevor Sinclair is unforgivable. Block him, forget about him. HWTLAL.
I actually can’t listen to commentary from Mick on the Newcastle games. He paints a very black picture of the team & makes them sound bad. To be fair a lot of the time we have been bad, but his flat commentary makes it worse.
The queen died (fact)
Time heals most injuries (fact)
The thing is facts don’t care about your feelings.
Mick lowes is a legend big nappa
Firstly, nothing you said was disrespectful. Secondly, I hope this man has some family support around him as he’s clearly unwell. Don’t allow these experiences to taint your enthusiasm Adam, your channel is growing because of what you do and how you do it. Keep it going Adam 👌🏻
Thought crime!!!! I had the same thoughts about my club Carlisle United.
Yet I really admired our Queen as a person and a head of state.
How do we mourn? It’s different for everyone?
Thinking about football doesn’t make it a disrespect.
In North Korea you have go out and wail and cry, you have to prove your upset and grief.
For years to come the example of how to be a fine, dignified and descent person will live with me. Even though at heart I am a republican.
Did the queen get into social media storms????
I like Mick but that was out of order. I guess every NUFC fan was l thinking exactly the same as you. Life still goes on.
SUNDERLAND SUNDERLAND SUNDERLAND AFC
He has less than 10% of your Twitter following. Therein lies his problem perhaps.
Career suicide ?
😊
His problem is simple Adam .. one word.. 'Jealousy'…
Jealous of your achievements and YouTube success as an NUFC social media reporter and a successful one at that.. Your loyal subscribers appreciate what you do and like your content… Some people can't handle that… Past media presenters and reporters who shall we say are perhaps less fashionable can't cope with new faces on the scene,…. it chips away at their egos.. it's a simple as that…
Keep up the good work Adam… Love your enthusiasm and content 💪😁✌️
Shocking hope your ok adam let him be no need response to him 🙄
Geez, that lad lost his head in a hot air balloon. I can't see the issue. With weeks of no football, regardless the situation why, injured and unfit players DO recover better. It's a fact! And work continues also when your beloved queen passed away. Get over it Adam, set aside, grab a pint snd something to nibble on and sit on the sofa enjoying it. Let that TWAT rant. In the left ear, out the right ear.
He needs some support Adam.. Stay above it pal.. you're doing well!
RIP to our Queen
Afternoon Adam, we have ever met my friend, however, I feel as though I have known you for several months now as I am constant viewer of your brilliant updates for us Mags living down south. I don’t tend to write anything on these channels as for me it’s and information board to see what the hell is going on with our football club. I’ve been working down here for as long as care to say however I settled down here, in west London, after leaving one of Her Majesties fondness regiments the Coldstream Guards. I am very much a Royalist and will not have anything said to disrespect her majesty the Queen or indeed any member of the Royal Family. Strangely enough, as soon as I had heard that the premiership games were postponed this weekend my first though was “that gives ASM and Bruno time to get themselves sorted out before our next game, so you see Adam, you were not the only who looked at the situation and though about how NUFC could use that time to get players back to playing. Adam, please don’t let incident this get under your skin, we can all see how passionate you are with your channel so keep it going. Don’t let this individual bring you down to the gutter as he is obviously already in it, and he needs help. Take car mate. Nick
To be fair Mick has had a bad stroke and isn’t the same guy
Best to ignore or block
You should've asked him if he fancied a cheeseburger he would've snapped your hand off
Adam, Mick Lowes is out of order. Just keep your dignity and don't even lower yourself to reply to him.
Keep up the good work.
Jealous old bloke
You know Adam do you know why mick ,whom I respect deeply it’s because your making money as a vlogger commentator and your not a qualified journalist, I don’t know whether you are put your making a living and making more money than some of his ex colleagues. Simple as that .