NUFC Falta la magia de BRUNO | Anthony Gordon impresiona | Newcastle United 1 – 1 West Ham United

Frustración en St James’ Park cuando Newcastle perdió la oportunidad de sumar otros 3 puntos contra West Ham. La ausencia de Bruno se sintió en el centro del campo, pero Anthony Gordon hizo un debut impresionante. Fue bueno ver a Wilson anotar, pero ¿debería haber tenido 2 o 3? Únete a Chris y Mark mientras echan un vistazo más profundo al juego. Si disfrutas el programa, no olvides presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdanos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. Síganos – #NUFC #NEWCASTLEUNITED #EverMore Consultas: evermorenufc@gmail.com
Too much passy passy. Shoot FFS!
I said – at the game – Joe had to be careful after that yellow. Wasn't that far from 2nd yellow.
10 Y and 2 game suspension
Here's something different Chris. In an M.S. Zoom last night, I said Segway mate!
Gordon is fast. Very, very fast. When he chased down the right after their defender, he caught & overtook in seconds!
I love Trips, yet Panq is a Brazilian international too. Aye, Trips could've/should've better, but it's football in the end.
I'll see your "slump" Mark, and change for a "blip".
#replay
Any player earning five bookings from their side's first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one-match ban in the same competition. Yellow cards are not carried over to the EFL Cup or FA Cup.
Players who accumulate 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team's 32nd fixture, will serve a two-match suspension in the competition.