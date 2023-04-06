NUFC Falta la magia de BRUNO | Anthony Gordon impresiona | Newcastle United 1 – 1 West Ham United





Frustración en St James’ Park cuando Newcastle perdió la oportunidad de sumar otros 3 puntos contra West Ham. La ausencia de Bruno se sintió en el centro del campo, pero Anthony Gordon hizo un debut impresionante. Fue bueno ver a Wilson anotar, pero ¿debería haber tenido 2 o 3? Únete a Chris y Mark mientras echan un vistazo más profundo al juego. Si disfrutas el programa, no olvides presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdanos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. Síganos – #NUFC #NEWCASTLEUNITED #EverMore Consultas: evermorenufc@gmail.com



Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.