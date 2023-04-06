Por qué Alexander Isak se convertirá en una SUPERESTRELLA para el Newcastle United

Alexander Isak está listo para fichar por el Newcastle United después de que acordaron una tarifa récord del club de 58 millones de libras con la Real Sociedad. Alexander Isak llega fresco al Newcastle United tras marcar ante el Barcelona en la derrota por 4-1. Este video detalla los antecedentes de Alexander Isak y explica por qué Alexander Isak es un fichaje alucinante para el Newcastle United. #nufc #newcastleunited #alexanderisak
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Looking forward to hearing your thoughts down below, NUFC doing bits these last two windows!
Thx for making this video brahh impressive 👌👌👌let them know !!
Best think to happen to Newcastle is appointing Eddie Howe. His brand of football is class. And some fantastic players in the squad now. Got to be punching before 10 years is up if the trajectory remains the same!
He looks like a Swedish Henry. Good to see that he’s moved to a team that he can develop and get game time, unlike if he was picked up by a Liverpool or Arsenal.
I fucking love it !! Who the fuck is Gary Lineker ???😂😂🤣🤣
Nufc not messing about were coming.
He is like Henry.. Good Signing ..
Hi guys Isak has signing for Newcastle. Fuck me! 🤣🤣🤣
Awesome video bro!
You’re funny dude. Subscribed.
Excellent..thankyou
Brilliant video. I love your enthusiasm
Wilson's already injured
Great vid. Nice insights:)
Quality vid. Subbed.
Before season started I fancied Newcastle for top 6 this only cements my thoughts
The thing is wilson already has an injury
Great vid mate
I remember signing this kid a lot of FM back in the day. Be great to see him in the PL