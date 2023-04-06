Por qué Alexander Isak se convertirá en una SUPERESTRELLA para el Newcastle United



Alexander Isak está listo para fichar por el Newcastle United después de que acordaron una tarifa récord del club de 58 millones de libras con la Real Sociedad. Alexander Isak llega fresco al Newcastle United tras marcar ante el Barcelona en la derrota por 4-1. Este video detalla los antecedentes de Alexander Isak y explica por qué Alexander Isak es un fichaje alucinante para el Newcastle United. #nufc #newcastleunited #alexanderisak

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

19 comentarios en “Por qué Alexander Isak se convertirá en una SUPERESTRELLA para el Newcastle United

  3. Jacob Austin

    Best think to happen to Newcastle is appointing Eddie Howe. His brand of football is class. And some fantastic players in the squad now. Got to be punching before 10 years is up if the trajectory remains the same!

  4. Jacob Austin

    He looks like a Swedish Henry. Good to see that he’s moved to a team that he can develop and get game time, unlike if he was picked up by a Liverpool or Arsenal.

Los comentarios están cerrados.