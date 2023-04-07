Entrevista posterior al partido de Eddie Howe | Newcastle-Manchester United 2-0



Eddie Howe disfrutó de esa victoria hoy, pero insistió en que la victoria no fue una venganza por perder la final de la Copa Carabao ante el Manchester United. 🎤 @AndyKerrtv #beINPL #NEWMUN ⚫️👹

13 comentarios en “Entrevista posterior al partido de Eddie Howe | Newcastle-Manchester United 2-0

  2. Gary Watters

    The irony of Ten Haag all week saying we time waste(which we can do in some games) and it was his team today time wasting and it backfired on him MASSIVELY. All our players had rockets up them and Mankchester couldn' t deal with it. Also the fact that of our first team squad only Isak was on International duty has paid dividends for us.

  3. Kevin McLaughlin

    Him saying Jesus is the first time I've seen him get even mildly emotional 😂 Eddie is the model for positive stoicism.

  11. Monty Brewster

    Hats of to super ed, it would have been easy for our season to fall apart after the disappointment of wembley but he's got us firing again. Howe-way the lads.

