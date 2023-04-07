Entrevista posterior al partido de Eddie Howe | Newcastle-Manchester United 2-0

Eddie Howe disfrutó de esa victoria hoy, pero insistió en que la victoria no fue una venganza por perder la final de la Copa Carabao ante el Manchester United. 🎤 @AndyKerrtv #beINPL #NEWMUN ⚫️👹
Eddie for the PM
The irony of Ten Haag all week saying we time waste(which we can do in some games) and it was his team today time wasting and it backfired on him MASSIVELY. All our players had rockets up them and Mankchester couldn' t deal with it. Also the fact that of our first team squad only Isak was on International duty has paid dividends for us.
Him saying Jesus is the first time I've seen him get even mildly emotional 😂 Eddie is the model for positive stoicism.
'Jesus' 😂
Now that's a UNITED team. Well deserved win.
Audio level is too low.
Sorry but imo maxi nowhere near as good as you two try to make out
We didn’t time waste at all wtf
DONT JUDGE ME LOL but eddie is sooooo boring lol
incredible job Eddie is doing on tyneside, cmon the mags
Hats of to super ed, it would have been easy for our season to fall apart after the disappointment of wembley but he's got us firing again. Howe-way the lads.
The Boss.
Think u had the sound on too low