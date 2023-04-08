¡REFLEJOS! FODEN Y BERNARDO ASEGURAN VICTORIA VITAL PARA LA CIUDAD | Man City 2-0 Newcastle United | Liga Premier



Los goles de Phil Foden y Bernardo Silva le dieron al City una merecida pero merecida victoria por 2-0 sobre el Newcastle United en el Etihad. Foden abrió el marcador en el minuto 17 con un soberbio gol en solitario y Bernardo dobló la ventaja mediada la segunda parte. Los Blues siguen a cinco puntos del líder de la Premier League, el Arsenal, después de remontar para vencer al Bournemouth por 3-2.

50 comentarios en “¡REFLEJOS! FODEN Y BERNARDO ASEGURAN VICTORIA VITAL PARA LA CIUDAD | Man City 2-0 Newcastle United | Liga Premier

  3. Vivaan Banerjee

    That goal was touted to be messiesque, it was good but definitely not Messiesquw as the space was never actually closed in by the defence

  13. Lievin ntaganda

    Watching a football match is good feeling but think Jesus-Christ the son of the living God is the way, the truth and the life. The day of repentance is today. Stay blessed

  25. SebSk

    Respect to showing some good opposition attacks (even though they didn't really result in anything big ultimately)

  26. Guido Cagnoni

    Pity they did not include also the images displaying the quarrel between Burns and Haaland…that was entertaining to see.

  27. sneakérica

    Congrats to the club I faithfully followed through the darkest days and my fellow True Blue Cityzens!

    Keep. The. Faith.

    Hold tight to the momentum… Go with the flow. Arsenal will drop points, let’s ensure we do not!!

    All those fair weather folk who slag the club when our consistency takes a bad turn… Please do not re-board the Blue Train. Liverpool and Man Utd need you to fill their stadiums and sing their anthems.

    Citeh ‘til I die.

    ✌🏽💙⚽️

  37. Hương Nguyễn Thị Mai

    i love this performance 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  43. Treqou

    Newcastle had really good structure and Isak was phenomenal. I think now they need to get comfortable rotating positions to cover gaps, time and experience. but man this is the best ncl have been in a long time.

