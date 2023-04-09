¡Estaré jugando en un PARTIDO DE LEYENDAS DEL NEWCASTLE UNITED!!!!!



Hoy hago el anuncio en YouTube de que jugaré junto a las leyendas del Newcastle United #newcastle #nufc #legends

42 comentarios en “¡Estaré jugando en un PARTIDO DE LEYENDAS DEL NEWCASTLE UNITED!!!!!

  6. Burnaard NUFC

    Would love to see Micky Quinn playing with the legends. He'd have to grow his famous tash back or wear a false one.

  10. Jon Blackburn

    Oh, and your camera's focal length gives us a lovely image of your lamp for the second time. Either sit further back, or shorten the field length.

  22. Karl Lambert

    Thr trulls will have steam coming out there lugg holes, like cartoon characters 😂😂😂good on yeah lad looking forward to hearing how went.

  24. Jonathan Auty

    Kenny wharton 1978–1989 left back/left midfield, 290 appearenxe 26 goals, Peter Beardsley .idfieldwr/forward was at man u 1982-83, nufc 1983–19871983–1987 147 appearences 61 goals, 1993–1997 129 appearances 47 goals Michael Chopta forward, 2000-2006 29 apps 1 goal, Peter Ramage defender 2004-2008 51 apps 0 goals and John Hendrie right winger 1988-1989 34 apps 4 goals better known for playing for smoggiee 1990-97

  27. Reefuss J Beefuss

    sometimes i really hate living down south, I'm so far away, id be there in a heartbeat. great channel Adam,

  32. Ian Eckert

    …I got my photograph with Peter Beardsley outside Anfield In 1989…Fucking-Mint…Was when I was In my Football Prime…

  34. Jacob Hall

    Bro, your YouTube life just gets better and better! I'd love to have been there to watch my favourite YouTuber and NUFC legends play, but unfortunately I live in Wales, so make sure you get those game vlogs uploaded! Massive well done to you man! That would be like a dream for every Newcastle fan. I'd love to see Gazza and Ginola on that pitch with you. Let's hope we get a win in both games and you win your YouTube awards! Good luck Adam!! 😃🤙

  35. REASON℠

    A Sunderland player? Go after his legs. GO AFTER HIS LEGS GUYS! Wipe him out, immediately. With him out of the picture, win the game 🤣

    I'm of course not being serious. It's a charity game. Go have a good time guys. It's really wonderful what you guys are doing for those in need ❤️

  36. Steven Parker

    StevenPrektn Nwet ENABLED the government I made this Legends Match at North Shields Football Club I was Georgie I'm a good f*** goalkeeper

  40. NUFC 1892

    Nee disrespect but the likes of Chopra and Ramage don't really spring to mind as club legends unlike the likes of Shearer, Beardsley and Gazza etc.

  41. NUFC 1892

    Remember Joey Barton v Di Canio in Steve Harper's testimonial it's your time to do the business Adam P 😉😂

