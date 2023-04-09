¡Estaré jugando en un PARTIDO DE LEYENDAS DEL NEWCASTLE UNITED!!!!!

Hoy hago el anuncio en YouTube de que jugaré junto a las leyendas del Newcastle United #newcastle #nufc #legends
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Link to the Newcastle United legends match tickets
https://nufcmatters.com/collections/nufc-matters-merchandise/products/newcastle-legends-game-and-talk-in
StevenPrektn I hope you win again 5 ml to Philip our bed trick Neil thank you boys
I'd wanna see Allan shearer
StevenPrektn you can watch the Monday are you on the Friday is called down
Massive 🔥
Would love to see Micky Quinn playing with the legends. He'd have to grow his famous tash back or wear a false one.
I’d love to see Nobby and Beardsley in there. My two faves…
Awesome Adam – well worth 5 x "!"
Hey why don't you see if your new mate Dec can get up for a kick about?
Oh, and your camera's focal length gives us a lovely image of your lamp for the second time. Either sit further back, or shorten the field length.
I'm stoked for you Adam, that's awesome news.
Amazing that you will be playing with our Legends Adam P hope you enjoy
I will never forget Kenny Wharton sitting on the ball during a game we were bossing against Luton in 1988 https://youtu.be/X2dWQqfLAxU
hey adam lad looking forward to see you play – dream is you score the winner – haway Adam
Would have liked to have seen Hughie Gallagher. Not owld enough for that tho.
HWTL Toon Toon 👍👍
Toe bung UTD
BUT YEAH
Papiss Cisse
Pearsonaldo
5:34 had me dying 😂😂 "unluckeee"
the late Alan suddick……a legend
Thr trulls will have steam coming out there lugg holes, like cartoon characters 😂😂😂good on yeah lad looking forward to hearing how went.
When will we get a full squad list
Kenny wharton 1978–1989 left back/left midfield, 290 appearenxe 26 goals, Peter Beardsley .idfieldwr/forward was at man u 1982-83, nufc 1983–19871983–1987 147 appearences 61 goals, 1993–1997 129 appearances 47 goals Michael Chopta forward, 2000-2006 29 apps 1 goal, Peter Ramage defender 2004-2008 51 apps 0 goals and John Hendrie right winger 1988-1989 34 apps 4 goals better known for playing for smoggiee 1990-97
Wow mate get some training in pal av seen u on. Good luck 🤞
I hope u dint play midfield cause Keane will destroy you
sometimes i really hate living down south, I'm so far away, id be there in a heartbeat. great channel Adam,
Al be at the match I live in the same street
Malcolm!
Peter damage ya mean
Adam do you need to buy tickets online or do you pay when your there
…I got my photograph with Peter Beardsley outside Anfield In 1989…Fucking-Mint…Was when I was In my Football Prime…
Played against Peter ramage few weeks ago in a charity match at ashington. He’s still got it like
Bro, your YouTube life just gets better and better! I'd love to have been there to watch my favourite YouTuber and NUFC legends play, but unfortunately I live in Wales, so make sure you get those game vlogs uploaded! Massive well done to you man! That would be like a dream for every Newcastle fan. I'd love to see Gazza and Ginola on that pitch with you. Let's hope we get a win in both games and you win your YouTube awards! Good luck Adam!! 😃🤙
A Sunderland player? Go after his legs. GO AFTER HIS LEGS GUYS! Wipe him out, immediately. With him out of the picture, win the game 🤣
I'm of course not being serious. It's a charity game. Go have a good time guys. It's really wonderful what you guys are doing for those in need ❤️
StevenPrektn Nwet ENABLED the government I made this Legends Match at North Shields Football Club I was Georgie I'm a good f*** goalkeeper
All for a great cause! 🖤🤍
peter beardsley rob lee shearer
Definitely wanting to see Demba Ba, Papi Cisse and the legend Big Al
Nee disrespect but the likes of Chopra and Ramage don't really spring to mind as club legends unlike the likes of Shearer, Beardsley and Gazza etc.
Remember Joey Barton v Di Canio in Steve Harper's testimonial it's your time to do the business Adam P 😉😂
Steve Howe Allen Shearer k/k John berisford Phillip Alber