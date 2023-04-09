FIFA 23 | Newcastle United🆚Fulham⚽️Premier League 2022/23⚽️#newful

Jugabilidad del modo carrera de FIFA 23 ⚽️ PREMIER LEAGUE 2022/23 – NEWCASTLE UNITED ⚽️ Dificultad LEGENDARIA Este canal y yo no reclamamos ningún derecho sobre ninguno de los gráficos, imágenes, canciones utilizadas en este video. Todos los derechos reservados a los respectivos propietarios de los derechos de autor. #fifa23 #newful #newcastleunited #newcastleutd #premierleague #roadtoglory #careermode ==================================== ================================ FIFA 23 Carrera Real Madrid FIFA 23 Carrera RB Leipzig
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Huge like my friend ! 🙂
So wonderful and amazing football match 👏👏👏👏💖💖💖💖🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Siempre causas una buena impresión en el público, te lo agradezco.
Trận đấu thật mãn nhãn
Game bóng đá đồ họa đẹp hấp dẫn
Wow, amazing football game. Full 20:39&👏👍
Rất thú vị! Mình rất thích kênh của bạn! Luôn đồng hành cùng bạn!👍🤝🌺❤️❤️🎁🙏
FIFA 23 | Newcastle United🆚Fulham⚽Premier League 2022/23⚽#newful
Amazing gameplay brother much love +1 stay connected 👍☺️
Chào bạn,trò chơi bóng đá tuyệt vời, tôi thật sự rất thích ❤chúc bạn buổi tối vui vẻ ❤
Wonderful game
😮😮😊😊
SALAM 💐 BEAUTIFUL PLACE DEAR FRIEND 🙄🙄
Muoi chào huynh nhé
very nice sharing my friend🥳🤙
Hello , thank you for sharing game ,Success
Wow ,trận đấu đẹp ,lối chơi tuyệt vời ,chia sẽ hay ,bạn tôi.
Very good 👍👍😊
Cool 😎
Great played, full watched 😊👍
Great football game , I really enjoyed it , thank you for sharing ❤❤
I sit and watch you play the addictive football game.
Quá đỉnh👍
Good video❤❤❤❤ 20:39
Keep it up. I love the channel!
Another fine match up. Keep it up.
Cảm ơn đã chia sẻ video game đá bóng hay quá bạn ơi
Awesome video.
Like.
nice gameplay. love your channel ❤
Hai đội diễn ra thật là kịch tính video bạn chia sẻ rất thú vị
fifa game bóng đá , bạn chơi game bóng đá hay quá