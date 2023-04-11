FILTRADO* CLASIFICACIONES CONFIRMADAS DE FIFA 23 DEL NEWCASTLE UNITED

Se han filtrado las valoraciones de FIFA 23 del equipo Newcastle United con algunas impactantes #nufc #newcastle #fifa23
adam bud theres a few a dont agree with thats big joe bruno deffo and a think maxi should be 83 but thats ea for ya😡😤
Apreciate this vid Adam. Thanks to the downfall of KONAMI and subsecuent death of PES i tried FIFA22 and actually enjoyed it a lot. Needless to say I'm excited about FIFA23 🙌🏼😎
By the way Dan burn last year was 75 so a +2 for him he was a 74 joelinton last year so he did get a +1 but still he deserves a 78 Isak is an 80 rated and shelvey gets a +2 from 75 to 77.nice video!
The Joelinton rating is the most I was curious about
Joe 75?! Right, I’m gonna just upgrade him to a 85
Whoever the simpletons are responsible for picking the ratings in FIFA need to be sacked asap. 🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻 Disgusting ratings for Joelinton, Bruno, Pope, Wilson and even Botman as well tbh. Absolutely inept clowns.
EA are probably stupid enough to give Maxi higher than 50 on passing
Pope is awesome, but not taken Pickford?… Southgate has to go.. unreal 😡
you have to do a newcastle career mode on fifa 23, would be incredible
Jacob Murphy is a 68-70.. how he went up is a joke. Bruno is an 84 and has pace how they've given him 69 is a joke. Joelintons card is criminal.. at least an 80 cm. Disgusting. I don't know where fifa get their information from.
This is why FM is clear. They employ hundreds of scouts that watch every game and the ratings make sense
Joeliton was a 74 ST silver card on fifa 22.
Taking piss with Bruno and joelinton. Should of seen rating on fifa during keegan era they were a complete joke.
I don't play FIFA but do play FM- how can SI do a far FAR better job scouting players than FIFA with 10% of the budget?! That's embarrassing how little effort they put into these FIFA games now.
Adam you seem to have Banned me from Twitter…Sort your head out son…
J7 should be an 83 if its based on form. Bruno should have shooting in the 80s and pace in the 80s too. seems EA have the agenda against us too
The Joelinton rating is criminal. He's not just better in midfield role, he's improved his skill somewhat. Personally I think our top player right now are Tripps, Bruno, Joelinton, Wilson and Pope. Maybe Isak too, I haven't watched him enough yet but I really like what I see. He is a young guy on his debut in a new country and the big fee brings big expectations, but the lad had such great composure.
Isak?
Short back and naughty going on there Adam lad
Would love to see some Newcastle Fifa content ⚫️⚪️
Joelinton was a silver last year. I have his 74 rated inform in midfield with TOTY De Bruyne 🤣
Change the Joelinton one u rats EA
Yes Adam.. boo indeed
Pope – 82 one of the best keepers in the league
Trips – 84
Schar – 79
botman – 82
targett – 78
bruno – 83 arguably our best player so surely should be around trips rating?
joelinton – 81
willock – 78
almiron – 75
maxi – 82
wilson – 81
imo startling 11
FIFA ratings are a joke as if haaland is 88 and mbappe 91 I think haaland is way better than
Bruno will get a TOTW card right away. Same with Maxi so they will be worth getting
You should defs create some fifa content with Newcastle…
Also loving the haircut…. Followed maxi I see lol 😂
what position was big Joe given? if he is still a striker then i agree with the number but at CM he is like an 80 minimum with very high aggression and strength numbers 😀
Adam you should make a Newcastle career mode content
Ryan Fraser, 1+ and Joelinton +1 btw Adam lad.
Adam P 86
PAC 87. DRI 82
SHO 85.DEF 82
PAS 83 PHY 96
SHAGGER 100
Adam you say you only play clubs so why do you care so much to make a video on it
And Joelinton was 74 last fifa but it was only half a season
You should make some fifa content mate, I'd love it haha!
I reckon Pope guaranteed +2 next season