Hat-trick de Cristiano Ronaldo para el Manchester United vs Newcastle United | Liga Premier

Un hat-trick de Cristiano Ronaldo anotó ante el Newcastle United en la victoria del Manchester United por 6-0 en la Premier League (2007/08).
Goat 🐐
The goat will always be Thierry Henry 0.68GPG Ronaldo 0.4gpg 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫
Today 3 against spurs Tottenham
And the another hatrick in 2022
Who is after ronaldo's hat trick vs Tottenham 🔥
I loved these United Nets. The way they were loose and the ball nestled in them. Hate the nets these days where the ball just bounces off. Am i weird?
BENİDE ALIN LAN BEN RONALDODAN DAHA İYİYİM XD (!)
0:03 That First touch 🔥🔥
After 12 years… He almost did it again ❤️💪🏻 what a #Legend !!!
The comeback of ronaldo make me watch every man u match… again… and increase the popularity of man u and epl… in my country … it give us the cheap recreation when covid 19 spreading among us.. Which make our natural imunity strengthen… Thank ronaldo, man u and EPL…(from Man United Indonesian fan)
Today he scored a brace
What a 2nd debut ❤️
Anyone here after he scored 2 against Newcastle
hoy marca doblete !!
I still remember those Golden words of commentators:
"Everything he touches turns into a goal, he is a true gift from the heaven"
AHH Ronaldo wasn't like the one he was before 🙁
Nearly got a hatrick this time
Today was 2 ⚽🐐
He came close today, Siuuuuu
Here after he has already scored two goals against Newcastle
siuuuu 🔥🙌 🐐👍
Personally, El Bicho is better than La Pulga. Staff only.