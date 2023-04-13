Rotherham United 1-5 Newcastle United 2 de octubre de 1982

2 de octubre de 1982
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
2 de octubre de 1982
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Loved my 2 visits to Rotherham Loved the narrow alley we had to walk through to get to the match, proper football those days when it was a Saturday release from the frustrations of a work or school week. Sing or say what you want in the days before the police became a bunch of woke sub 4'6" non entities scared of their own shadow..although when they were predominantly white straight men above 5'10" they had a nasty habit of arresting boys for nothing 😂
Thank you for the upload.
Interesting to see this because of Keegan’s autobiography.
This game was shortly after he was dropped from the England team by Bobby Robson. He knew this was going to be on Match of the Day (unusual for second division games then) and was keen to prove a point.
A match that sticks in the memory. So pleased the cameras captured this match. Love the fan shouting Give it to Keegan, Give it to Keegan as Todd was running up the wing prior to scoring the 5th with the best cross of the match.
you look at that first goal and marvel at how lucky NUFC were to have 2 players like McDermott and Keegan in div. 2 so clearly a level or 3 above what they were playing against. great days lived them and loved them, amazing away days for a 12 year old toon fan
RIP Tony Gubba