RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del Aston Villa (A)

Eddie Howe habla con los medios antes del viaje del sábado a Villa Park.
Don't know why I watched this because I'm from Aston and absolutely supported Arsenal my whole life…
When he said "fair play to Emery, it was a difficult situation to walk into"……I knew for sure Villa would win.
This guy will ride the wave wherever it may go….villa on top for sure…so confident I've posted this 3.5 hours before kick off.
You're welcome for the 3.5 to 1 tip.
Get a new sound engineer!!!!
a club with targets needs always a high class manager.
therefore newcastle and villa have these managers.
it will be a real difficult match at birmingham.emery is a world class manager.
and he will lead aston villa into the top six in near future.
aston villa and newcastle united are clubs which have to play for titles and minimum in CL!
Keegan started in the championship aswell
Villa got no team left coutinho kamara cash bailey all out injured not a tough game at all.
We've even had to get back loan players traore etc you should win at a canter today
A draw would be epic. A win could see toon really and finally push on for top 4. Villa a brilliant team. In top form away from home
Love Eddie man…he is so good……always watch managers and think..if I was a footballer would I run through a brick wall for him….and you would for Eddie….so intelligent…considered and positive…….and hes our manager man….Jesus hes our manager….thank you Amanda..
As a Villa fan I am hoping we smash you. 😬BUT… I'm excited to see Newcastle back among the teams at the top where you belong. Such a rich history and passionate fan base. Tbh, I am Colombian and old enough to remember watching Faustino Asprilla, who, among other South Americans like Solano, Coloccini, Jonas Gutierrez later, really got me following the Toon. I hope both our clubs can get a foot hold in the top 6 and stay there for years to come. Here's to a great match. Best wishes!
Villa is gonna be a tough one, we will have to be at from the start this week… up the mags 💙
in Eddie we trust in man management. i over reacted
Couldn't ask for more of you mate changed everyone's lives not just them players ! A love u Eddie mate the way you talk for the club makes is even more prouder being black and white shivers the lot love it a love it man
Eddie Howe's class is on another level
another class interview what an incredible man its alsonice to hear the questions getting asked also so thanks for improving that aspect
Great to be able to clearly hear all the questions to Eddie. Thanks!
Audio is awful again
What I’d like to know is why did we have three games in six days then a week with jus the one game, deliberate by the FA or jus poor management, the former I suggest. The VAR debacle, penalties that weren’t penalties utterly disgusting and then all they do is apologies, we’ll I suggest that their apologies aren’t good enough , bring gambling into sport and you’ll get corruption, is that what we have in the FA and VAR,these questions have to be asked and investigated. I have suspected corruption in the FA for a couple of years, now we have good reason to suspect it in VAR. after the last couple of weekends.
it's not feir on Eddie's having to deal with maxi situation setting the team up all week then boom out of the blue maxi decides to bugger off back home again for treatment it's ridiculous Eddie has to get rid in the summer it's a pity because he is a fantastic footballer but will always hold the team back it's no good getting about 6 good performances a season out of him basically he's a little waster
Wor MVP: Eddie Howe 🖤🤍 “The TEAM is the important thing” 💪
Thank u for making it so we can hear the questions being asked.
What a breath of fresh air seeing Villa and Newcastle up there challenging.. both looking very good teams this season, long may it continue. 🟣🔵⚪⚫
If Joelinton was worth his weight in gold he’d be worth somewhere around £5-6m. Seeing as we already paid £40m Eddie, I’d say he’s probably worth the entire team’s weight in gold now!
At the beginning of the season, the benchmark I hoped Newcastle to achieve is to claim 50 points and have a positive goal difference. Nine games to play and look at where we are. I’ve got to learn to dream bigger. 😂🎉
the juggernaut goes rolling on come on the mags,
I would love to see Howe as England manager. But there is no way he will leave N castle for it, I can only wish. UP THE VILLA🎉
Eddie is intelligent with a great football brain . . . a winning combination.
The real test for Eddie is next season , I will judge him then
This is a massive game I believe someone will slip up this weekend and we need to take advantage
Bruno should have had a week or 2 off the first time he did that ankle
Give the reporters microphones😭