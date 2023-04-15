RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del Aston Villa (A)



Eddie Howe habla con los medios antes del viaje del sábado a Villa Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

31 comentarios en “RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del Aston Villa (A)

  1. Enlightened 11:11

    Don't know why I watched this because I'm from Aston and absolutely supported Arsenal my whole life…
    When he said "fair play to Emery, it was a difficult situation to walk into"……I knew for sure Villa would win.
    This guy will ride the wave wherever it may go….villa on top for sure…so confident I've posted this 3.5 hours before kick off.
    You're welcome for the 3.5 to 1 tip.

  3. Simko Zeytun

    a club with targets needs always a high class manager.

    therefore newcastle and villa have these managers.

    it will be a real difficult match at birmingham.emery is a world class manager.
    and he will lead aston villa into the top six in near future.

    aston villa and newcastle united are clubs which have to play for titles and minimum in CL!

  5. magpie473

    I have returned my 8TXS decoders. The do not hold the Bluetooth signal, nor do they run on dcc via Railmaster and elink. CV 12 is set for 2 but needs to be set to 0 to run on dcc. This came from the HM development team. I also had issues with the loco stuttering and not running freely. I will say that the sound aspect is great. Unfortunately I expect things to work out if the box. I might be unreasonable but…..

  6. Stephen Wallace

    Villa got no team left coutinho kamara cash bailey all out injured not a tough game at all.
    We've even had to get back loan players traore etc you should win at a canter today

  7. keith bell

    A draw would be epic. A win could see toon really and finally push on for top 4. Villa a brilliant team. In top form away from home

  8. lee birbeck

    Love Eddie man…he is so good……always watch managers and think..if I was a footballer would I run through a brick wall for him….and you would for Eddie….so intelligent…considered and positive…….and hes our manager man….Jesus hes our manager….thank you Amanda..

  9. Micheal wood

    It is greatly appreciated that you are helping us out. As someone who cannot give up his job right now, trying to stay afloat in this so called economy and is new to all this, I say THANK YOU to you. I have made some money with Bitcoin trading,( I think that's what it was) and made some money today with Ethereum trading as well, and hoping to make more in my next trading days. All thanks to advisor Gary Christopher. Will be learning more of his courses so that I can devote more time to trading with his trade strategy.

  10. Mister Gr8Hatz

    As a Villa fan I am hoping we smash you. 😬BUT… I'm excited to see Newcastle back among the teams at the top where you belong. Such a rich history and passionate fan base. Tbh, I am Colombian and old enough to remember watching Faustino Asprilla, who, among other South Americans like Solano, Coloccini, Jonas Gutierrez later, really got me following the Toon. I hope both our clubs can get a foot hold in the top 6 and stay there for years to come. Here's to a great match. Best wishes!

  13. Mark Allan

    Couldn't ask for more of you mate changed everyone's lives not just them players ! A love u Eddie mate the way you talk for the club makes is even more prouder being black and white shivers the lot love it a love it man

  15. Kevin Pipe

    another class interview what an incredible man its alsonice to hear the questions getting asked also so thanks for improving that aspect

  18. brian upton

    What I’d like to know is why did we have three games in six days then a week with jus the one game, deliberate by the FA or jus poor management, the former I suggest. The VAR debacle, penalties that weren’t penalties utterly disgusting and then all they do is apologies, we’ll I suggest that their apologies aren’t good enough , bring gambling into sport and you’ll get corruption, is that what we have in the FA and VAR,these questions have to be asked and investigated. I have suspected corruption in the FA for a couple of years, now we have good reason to suspect it in VAR. after the last couple of weekends.

  19. jabbydodger

    it's not feir on Eddie's having to deal with maxi situation setting the team up all week then boom out of the blue maxi decides to bugger off back home again for treatment it's ridiculous Eddie has to get rid in the summer it's a pity because he is a fantastic footballer but will always hold the team back it's no good getting about 6 good performances a season out of him basically he's a little waster

  22. Inline82

    What a breath of fresh air seeing Villa and Newcastle up there challenging.. both looking very good teams this season, long may it continue. 🟣🔵⚪⚫

  23. George Morley

    If Joelinton was worth his weight in gold he’d be worth somewhere around £5-6m. Seeing as we already paid £40m Eddie, I’d say he’s probably worth the entire team’s weight in gold now!

  24. Barter Hordes

    At the beginning of the season, the benchmark I hoped Newcastle to achieve is to claim 50 points and have a positive goal difference. Nine games to play and look at where we are. I’ve got to learn to dream bigger. 😂🎉

  26. Tony Poole

    I would love to see Howe as England manager. But there is no way he will leave N castle for it, I can only wish. UP THE VILLA🎉

Los comentarios están cerrados.