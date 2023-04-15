‘SIN POSITIVOS’ | La reacción de Lee Ryder ante la dura derrota del Newcastle United ante el Aston Villa



El redactor jefe de Newcastle del Chronicle dio su veredicto cuando salía de Villa Park.

9 comentarios en “‘SIN POSITIVOS’ | La reacción de Lee Ryder ante la dura derrota del Newcastle United ante el Aston Villa

  3. Dan 77

    We were just absolutely on fire today. Emery has done wonders for us. But fair play to you lot for the season your having. Imagine we both get top 4. Two huge, historic clubs. Returning to glory 😁

  4. Brian Bat Pensioner Man

    too true , just a bad day at the office , we need new team at the top because we wanna be there U T V and Newcastle

  5. John Fraser

    Brilliant analysis, a proper podcast, Newcastle have been great but so have Villa and majority of Newcastle fans online, former players thought they would just rock up and take three points, Aston Villa are huge compared to Newcastle and I think we needed a bit more respect. Good luck though for the rest of the season, we don’t hate anyone, we just love the Villa

