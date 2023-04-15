‘SIN POSITIVOS’ | La reacción de Lee Ryder ante la dura derrota del Newcastle United ante el Aston Villa

El redactor jefe de Newcastle del Chronicle dio su veredicto cuando salía de Villa Park. ** SITIO WEB:👉 FACEBOOK: 👉 TWITTER: 👉 INSTAGRAM:👉 PODCAST:👉
V poor all 90mins
They played like us at home to man utd.
All Howe's teams look pretty for a while but then concede loads of goals. Get rid
We were just absolutely on fire today. Emery has done wonders for us. But fair play to you lot for the season your having. Imagine we both get top 4. Two huge, historic clubs. Returning to glory 😁
too true , just a bad day at the office , we need new team at the top because we wanna be there U T V and Newcastle
Brilliant analysis, a proper podcast, Newcastle have been great but so have Villa and majority of Newcastle fans online, former players thought they would just rock up and take three points, Aston Villa are huge compared to Newcastle and I think we needed a bit more respect. Good luck though for the rest of the season, we don’t hate anyone, we just love the Villa
Positives spurs lost x that’s it shocking
If physically you cannot play a press today, then you need a Plan B.
Our first drubbing of the season and it's mid-April – that's how far we've come
Need to clear their heads and go again