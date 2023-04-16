DESTACADOS | Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United

Jacob Ramsey y Ollie Watkins (2) aseguran una gran victoria para Villa contra los Magpies en Villa Park. __ Manténgase a la vanguardia del juego y sea el primero en saber cuándo lanzamos nuevos videos presionando el botón *suscribirse* Para obtener más contenido de Villa, diríjase al sitio web 👉
GOOD EBENING OLLIE WATKINS?
Newcastle is a strong team just a little complacent
This is what an Excellent Manager will do for a Club. A Complete Turnaround For their Season. From 16th to 6th is No Joke.
No corner
on9 team 農
Fantastic 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Good ebening, Arsenal fan here,I love whats happening at villa park
Watkins is on fire
Emi martinez has been crazy since the world cup🔥
If Chealse had a Coach like unai😂
As a City supporter, I am happy for Emery
Great game to watch villa attacking play was outstanding I'm not a villa fan but definitely a different side under a new coach
Watkins . That is all.
if Villa had emery since start of season they would be in top 4 now 100%
Am a gunner but am really happy for what Emery is doing at Villa !
Thanks villa now Man utd has one job to do
Watkins is now so lethal and hungry for goals
Aston Village
If Arsenal had not fired Emery and gave him a bit more time they already would have been champions of the PL.
Watkins is a good striker him just need good midfielder around him, he shows it over and over again
Manutd should take watkins
If only Unai Emery had arrived earlier, Villa would've have been among the top 4. That's for sure.
Emery is a tactical genius, today we stepped up a level, can't wait until he has a transfer window with us as Alex moreno has been a fantastic singing for 13million
Bloody Watkins😂
Newcastle needs a keeper upgrade, badly.
Just when beauty is mentioned in a game beautiful game from Aston villa 👏
Villa Was On Fire!!! Keep That 🔥🔥🔥 Burning Lions
Villa would have been up by so many goal, castle were lucky
GOOD EBENING
Newcastle had no mood to play in this match even two superstar wingers got injured that affected much
Dibu is so great.
Newcastle ain't shit ma boi😂😂
Read a lot of the comments here, it looks like no one is appreciating Alex Moreno's shift 🙁
Watkins 🔥
Wow
Nice to see Newcastle lose
Commentator:😱
As a Newcastle fan Aston villa deserved to win that game cause it won everything on the pitch
Welcome to Europe league
11 Titus Bonai
Villa come back strong team
1-0 Ramsey
2-0 Watkins
3-0 Watkins
Carlos Bacca, Cavani, Lacazette-Auba, Gerard Moreno and now Ollie Watkins. Emery knows how to get the best out of his strikers.
🚨 Watkins to Real Madrid next season…
Three clean goals and three saved by goal posts.
Unai Emery deserves a bells🥃