DESTACADOS | Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United



Jacob Ramsey y Ollie Watkins (2) aseguran una gran victoria para Villa contra los Magpies en Villa Park. __ Manténgase a la vanguardia del juego y sea el primero en saber cuándo lanzamos nuevos videos presionando el botón *suscribirse* Para obtener más contenido de Villa, diríjase al sitio web 👉

Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.

46 comentarios en “DESTACADOS | Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United

  3. JHC-Qamar

    This is what an Excellent Manager will do for a Club. A Complete Turnaround For their Season. From 16th to 6th is No Joke.

  12. Barry Franks

    Great game to watch villa attacking play was outstanding I'm not a villa fan but definitely a different side under a new coach

  19. Marcus Goedvolk

    If Arsenal had not fired Emery and gave him a bit more time they already would have been champions of the PL.

  20. Reomar Carruthers Bailey

    Watkins is a good striker him just need good midfielder around him, he shows it over and over again

  23. Retro Rich

    Emery is a tactical genius, today we stepped up a level, can't wait until he has a transfer window with us as Alex moreno has been a fantastic singing for 13million

  43. SIU

    Carlos Bacca, Cavani, Lacazette-Auba, Gerard Moreno and now Ollie Watkins. Emery knows how to get the best out of his strikers.

Los comentarios están cerrados.