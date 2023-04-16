West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 5 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



¡Lo mejor de la acción de nuestra gran victoria en el London Stadium! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.

28 comentarios en “West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 5 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  1. twed57

    Last defence splitting pass as good as that was by Gerrard for Owen to score at SJP. OK WH did some blunders but they were under pressure. Some great goals, well taken!! HWTL

  2. Teweldemedhin Tesfagergis

    Isak is one of the few athletes with the skills and wisdom to say he is fully armed in every way🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷

Los comentarios están cerrados.