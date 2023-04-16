West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 5 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

¡Lo mejor de la acción de nuestra gran victoria en el London Stadium! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Last defence splitting pass as good as that was by Gerrard for Owen to score at SJP. OK WH did some blunders but they were under pressure. Some great goals, well taken!! HWTL
Isak is one of the few athletes with the skills and wisdom to say he is fully armed in every way🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷
What's with the recent uptick in form, Newcastle fans? I mean goals.
Guimaraes❤
How did paqueta start over bruno at the world cup 😮
welcome to UCL
as a man united fan, i dont like where this is going
Maxi❤
Isak❤
Those passes ❤❤
Newcastle must keep bruno at all cost.
match fixing look at the goals
SCOUT
K.R.C. GENK (BELGIUM) – GERARDO ARTEAGA 🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪👌👌👌
Rangers Fan here and it's so good to see Newcastle going so well. Toon Army
Isak is cold. 😂
1:33 this photo is cold
Ted lasso's revenge on west ham by black and white army
I’m an arsenal fan and Please do not play like this against arsenal 🙏🏾
Joelinton cria do Sport Recife ⚫️🟡🔴
🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦.
West Ham paid how much by Newcastle😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
My team thxs for the team work
Arabs' money really worked 😊
Fabianski is coming!
https://youtu.be/moCTX-rZEvg?t=83
Hahaha! Isak! Iceman 😂
joke defending by west ham.
Some elite playmaking today
1:32 look at Isak and Fabianski holding their waists before the ball goes in.