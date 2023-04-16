West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 5 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



¡10 minutos de lo más destacado de la gran victoria del Newcastle United en el London Stadium! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

38 comentarios en “West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 5 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  2. aliss liou

    Loved it when isak was standing with his hands on his hips after he kicked the ball , watching it go into the goal . The lad is class

  3. Федор Ростков

    Молотки типа поменяли защитника..и стало ещё хуже 😂

  12. I Salerno Presley

    WE ALL KNOW THAT PLAYERS ARE ONLY PLAYING FOR NEWCASTLE FOR THE SAUDI OIL MONEY

    THEY PROBEBLY HAVE NEVER SET A FOOT IN THE CITY OF NEWCASTLE IN PRIVATE LIFE

  17. Eritrean music Digital record studio

    Viva new castle united good luck for the next game. ብራቮ ኢሳቕ bravo isak you did excellent goal .

  19. Gsosn Didiy

    All those years when all those blunders were the Newcastle trademark; nice to see them happen to someone else for a change.

  20. Chris Dawson

    Their goaly should of got a red card for coming out of goal area Nick Pope did against Southampton back in January

  21. John Pearson

  30. Bhodisatvas

    As a Coventry city fan and having Callum Wilson come up through our academy ranks we always knew he was a cut above even as a youngster. Great to see him doing well as I've always had a soft spot for Newcastle ever since the days of Malcolm Macdonald 😁

  33. Tyrannosaurus Rex

    Nobody is giving Tripier his flowers! See how many accurate diagonal balls he threw in this game to keep the pressure building through the wings. Let's not forget how much of a legend he is. Dude has been around 4 long but still bringing numbers for different clubs like Xavi Alonso!

  35. Steve lee

    England are blessed to have James and Walker at right back but are they really ahead of Trippier? Before the bias starts , I am a life long Orient fan.

  38. CHatgpt for YT

    Newcastle took an early lead with a goal by Callum Wilson, followed by another goal by Joe Ellington. West Ham scored with a Kurt Zuma header before halftime. In the second half, Jacob Murphy won the ball back and set up Callum Wilson for another goal. Newcastle scored two more goals, and the final score was West Ham United 1, Newcastle United 5

Los comentarios están cerrados.