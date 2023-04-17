Brentford 1 Newcastle United 2 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

¡10 minutos de lo más destacado de nuestra victoria en el Brentford Community Stadium!
What a game
Man, i love Isak..
NU❤
I have watched the second pen frame by frame. I suggest all fans on both sides do the same!
Thank god we still won even tho we had terrible VAR
Every Newcastle game I see the physios are running more often 🙄 should not be called Newcastle should be called casualty utd
As an Arsenal fan I am more concerned about NC than MC
This team could destroy our hope this season
I hope they qualify for CL
VAR are definately cheating under instruction from someone ( PGMOL )
I could see from here in Greece there was no contact at all for their second penalty.
🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷🇪🇷💪💪💪💪💪💪
I love those two comentators
🔥🔥🔥
brentford could have gone 3-0 in the first 20mins….. what a pity, newcastle instead full advantage…. looks like toons always like to charge in late in games….. within the last 15mins…. score cud have easily been 4-1 🙂 in newcastle favor
Isak is a master
Thanks for the extended highlights
Vamos Joelinton!
Isak, Bruno, Trippier, and Pope. Helluva foundation to build around. Love watching this squad play
The penalty that lead to Brentford's lone goal was complete BS
Alexander isssaaaaakk ooooooowwwhhhaaataagooooaaalll 🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴Nick Pope is outstanding.absolutely top notch goal keeper 💪🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🌿💨💨
Newcastle on fire this season😊
Anthony Gordon is pathetic. Below average player who's new to the squad and thinks he can kick off because he gets subbed? Major attitude problem for such a mediocre player. Signing him was a huge mistake
The Isak man is soon becoming the Shearer man.
I love to see that Isak hugs his boss Eddie Howe at the end of the game, this shows that there is strong cohesion and togetherness in the team
Pope needs to stop coming out and make silly mistakes!!
God is the best ever
Frank whines about the supposed "dark arts", what does he call his players throwing themselves on the ground at every opportunity?
Pope saved the game
Awesome performance
🇨🇻🇨🇻
a goal ruled out, 2 penalties and still won the game: COME ON EDDIES ROIDED UP MASSIVE CLASS LADS!
The ref and VAR carried Brentford that game. They shouldn't have gotten a second penalty and Wilsons goal shouldn't have been disallowed. But tbf Brentford played good and made it a very tough game. Also Isak is on a different level, easily 2nd best striker in the league.