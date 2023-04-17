Brentford 1 Newcastle United 2 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



¡10 minutos de lo más destacado de nuestra victoria en el Brentford Community Stadium!

31 comentarios en “Brentford 1 Newcastle United 2 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  6. Larry Ford

    Every Newcastle game I see the physios are running more often 🙄 should not be called Newcastle should be called casualty utd

  7. PRINCE OF ARABIA

    As an Arsenal fan I am more concerned about NC than MC
    This team could destroy our hope this season

    I hope they qualify for CL

  8. porciestreet Henderson

    VAR are definately cheating under instruction from someone ( PGMOL )
    I could see from here in Greece there was no contact at all for their second penalty.

  12. Raymond Tiruchelvam

    brentford could have gone 3-0 in the first 20mins….. what a pity, newcastle instead full advantage…. looks like toons always like to charge in late in games….. within the last 15mins…. score cud have easily been 4-1 🙂 in newcastle favor

  18. Anthony ANTACID

    Alexander isssaaaaakk ooooooowwwhhhaaataagooooaaalll 🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴Nick Pope is outstanding.absolutely top notch goal keeper 💪🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🌿💨💨

  20. Mike Priestey

    Anthony Gordon is pathetic. Below average player who's new to the squad and thinks he can kick off because he gets subbed? Major attitude problem for such a mediocre player. Signing him was a huge mistake

  22. haben jebir

    I love to see that Isak hugs his boss Eddie Howe at the end of the game, this shows that there is strong cohesion and togetherness in the team

  25. Tony Hunter

    Frank whines about the supposed "dark arts", what does he call his players throwing themselves on the ground at every opportunity?

  31. Iambored

    The ref and VAR carried Brentford that game. They shouldn't have gotten a second penalty and Wilsons goal shouldn't have been disallowed. But tbf Brentford played good and made it a very tough game. Also Isak is on a different level, easily 2nd best striker in the league.

