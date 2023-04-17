Brentford-Newcastle 1-2 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



Brentford sufrió su primera derrota en casa desde septiembre cuando Newcastle United anotó dos veces en seis minutos de la segunda mitad para llevarse los puntos en el Gtech Community Stadium. ¡Haz clic en los botones Me gusta y Suscríbete si quieres ver más! SÍGUENOS EN: TWITTER 👉 FACEBOOK 👉 INSTAGRAM 👉 TIKTOK 👉 LINKEDIN 👉

Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.

31 comentarios en “Brentford-Newcastle 1-2 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Los comentarios están cerrados.