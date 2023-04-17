Todos los goles del Newcastle hasta ahora 2022/23 🔥



No olvides darle me gusta y suscribirte al canal. Después de ver el video, por favor comente a continuación. Active las notificaciones para no perderse ninguna carga. Debo declarar que no tengo la intención de infringir los derechos de los titulares de los derechos de autor de ninguna manera. El contenido utilizado es solo para fines de investigación/revisión y educación. Todo bajo la ley de uso justo. «Descargo de responsabilidad de derechos de autor La sección 107 de la Ley de derechos de autor de 1976 permite el 'uso justo' para fines tales como críticas, comentarios, informes, enseñanza, becas e investigación. El uso justo es cualquier uso permitido por la ley de derechos de autor, el uso educativo o personal califica como uso justo Este video tiene un carácter TRANSFORMADOR Y EDUCATIVO. El contenido se ajusta a la sección de calidad de contenido del YPP, lo que hace que este contenido sea único.

47 comentarios en “Todos los goles del Newcastle hasta ahora 2022/23 🔥

  6. BongsOfficial

    Unreal. So unreal couldn't even dream to have what we are having now back in Ashley's era. Proud moments

    Remember EH is eyeing for Champions League chances in 2 seasons when he just came on. Way ahead of schedule. Goosebumps

  8. Colin David

    As a Newcastle Supporter of 26 years, I feel in dreamland this season! Great footy from the boys! Thanks for this video!

  12. Mark Sneddon

    Good video but why have you put quite a few of the goals (Southampton in cup and West Ham for instance) in wrong order?

  13. Hola it's Adam your junior 黑客

    Why isn't anyone talking about Newcastle they were like 15 last season now they are in the top 3

  14. Peter Morris

    As a West Ham fan, I'd like to see a video of all of the West Ham goals this season but I think it will last less time than the adverts before it starts! Glad you fellas are having such a good season – maybe see you next season, if we stay up!

  17. Kinley Smith

    As someone who has only been able to experience the Ashley era I will never forget this season and that I am so grateful for the amazing players, owners, manager and staff, stadium and the fans. We are truly a special club and I can’t wait for the future !

  25. jamie cummings

    70% of newcastle players there under Ashley. But with Eddie howe and the other 30% that people never heard of apart from trips and pope. We are smashing the leauge. Eddie howe is the best manager in the world.

  37. Brendan Shank

    Not even a Newcastle fan but Eddie Howe has brought in great talent and has you guys flowing can’t wait to see my gunners and Newcastle in the champions league next year

  41. Johnson Street IEMD

    Great collage guys .. but can't you get the goals in the West ham and man United games in the right order please .. Willock scored first then Wilson .. in the man United game .. and then the West ham game, they were a bit a wry as well

  45. Sukjae Lee

    Thank you for this video! At the end of the season and when you would upload the last version, I might expect you to be available to add info about the scorer and the team we have met.

  47. Paul1985

    Games this season in the Premier League in which we've won by at least three goals or more

    Fulham 1 Newcastle 4

    Newcastle 5 Brentford 1

    Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

    Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

    Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

    West Ham 1 Newcastle 5

