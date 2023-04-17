Todos los goles del Newcastle hasta ahora 2022/23 🔥

No olvides darle me gusta y suscribirte al canal. Después de ver el video, por favor comente a continuación. Active las notificaciones para no perderse ninguna carga. Debo declarar que no tengo la intención de infringir los derechos de los titulares de los derechos de autor de ninguna manera. El contenido utilizado es solo para fines de investigación/revisión y educación. Todo bajo la ley de uso justo. «Descargo de responsabilidad de derechos de autor La sección 107 de la Ley de derechos de autor de 1976 permite el ‘uso justo’ para fines tales como críticas, comentarios, informes, enseñanza, becas e investigación. El uso justo es cualquier uso permitido por la ley de derechos de autor, el uso educativo o personal califica como uso justo Este video tiene un carácter TRANSFORMADOR Y EDUCATIVO. El contenido se ajusta a la sección de calidad de contenido del YPP, lo que hace que este contenido sea único. Gracias por verlo © NUFC Edits
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
What a Goal Newcastle
I need to watch this video NOW thank you so much for this bro 🖤🤍
Up the mags howay the bonny lads!!1
One of the best seasons I can remember in a long time.
❤🎉 I love this club
Unreal. So unreal couldn't even dream to have what we are having now back in Ashley's era. Proud moments
Remember EH is eyeing for Champions League chances in 2 seasons when he just came on. Way ahead of schedule. Goosebumps
I am so so proud🎉Howay the lads
As a Newcastle Supporter of 26 years, I feel in dreamland this season! Great footy from the boys! Thanks for this video!
I can't wait for every game. its a treat, a real treat, being a Newcastle fan.
I hope they qualify to cl I don't wanna see boring Spurs there ever again lol
ironic putting gordon on the thumbnail. shite player him la
Good video but why have you put quite a few of the goals (Southampton in cup and West Ham for instance) in wrong order?
Why isn't anyone talking about Newcastle they were like 15 last season now they are in the top 3
As a West Ham fan, I'd like to see a video of all of the West Ham goals this season but I think it will last less time than the adverts before it starts! Glad you fellas are having such a good season – maybe see you next season, if we stay up!
wouldve been nice to see more of the build up to most of these goals, good effort anyway
Amazing goals, who would people choose as their POTY so far? So many contenders
As someone who has only been able to experience the Ashley era I will never forget this season and that I am so grateful for the amazing players, owners, manager and staff, stadium and the fans. We are truly a special club and I can’t wait for the future !
I’d never of watched this in the Ashley era
How good are we now 🎉
Goals arnt in order and missed Bournemouth in cup 1-9
Some of almiron’s goals have been sublime.
THANKS FOR WONDERFUL VIDEO DUDE
THE MOST WAITING MOMENTS IN MY LIFE
HWTL
All are attackers next season newcastle is best clubhouse
Almiron v fulham, trippier v man city and fabian shar the lord 🔥🔥🔥
Great video and I loved the soundtrack, was it ‘Interstellar’ mix?
70% of newcastle players there under Ashley. But with Eddie howe and the other 30% that people never heard of apart from trips and pope. We are smashing the leauge. Eddie howe is the best manager in the world.
Who edited the video ??? And subsequently chose the background music?
It’s been fun so far
Missed out all of the own goals?
Oh look at how long this video is
Almiron against Fulham was unreal
Entertainers 2.0.
💗
Class
Bit messed up editing at end but good enough
Miggy and willock though !!! Class
Fuck me we've had a lot of great goals this season. almiron has a had a lot of smooth finishes
That last game was a mess. Showed the 4th goal of the game first wtf haha
Can ya not put them I'm order like?
We are fcking class!!!
Not even a Newcastle fan but Eddie Howe has brought in great talent and has you guys flowing can’t wait to see my gunners and Newcastle in the champions league next year
cracking video
Superb
Good video, but last two games goals ain’t in order
Great collage guys .. but can't you get the goals in the West ham and man United games in the right order please .. Willock scored first then Wilson .. in the man United game .. and then the West ham game, they were a bit a wry as well
Almiron's goals were so classy and sensational, only a highly technical player could do that.
I love this club
HWTL 🖤🤍
Wow Newcastle filled with good players. But Callum Wilson is so underrated.
Thank you for this video! At the end of the season and when you would upload the last version, I might expect you to be available to add info about the scorer and the team we have met.
+Something resembling chronological order would have been nice.
Games this season in the Premier League in which we've won by at least three goals or more
Fulham 1 Newcastle 4
Newcastle 5 Brentford 1
Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0
Southampton 1 Newcastle 4
Leicester 0 Newcastle 3
West Ham 1 Newcastle 5