¿Aston Villa le ganará a Newcastle a los lugares de la Liga de Campeones?

Newcastle play city home, away and a neutral ground? 🤣🤣🤣
What about Brighton they good team
I didn't know that Newcastle were playing city 3 times like😂😂
Villa are not getting top four before us, sorry but we've been there all season, loving the villa resurgence, especially after the utter dross they had to deal with under Gerrard, Newcastle will bounce back against spurs, villa were the better team on the day
Aston Villa have done well to get into the position their in but top 4 is a step too far not enough games left.
Emery has only brought in one.
Newcastle have already played man city twice man
Newcastle will definitely bounce back. ❤❤
I'm a Villa supporter. No chance we get champions league. As many others have said, any European football would be a massive achievement
I want Newcastle to finish 3rd but imagine if Villa sneak top 4 ahead of Spurs and United.
2:03 ?is mr warnock a NUFC these days… WE? 🤔
NO, Villa cancled them. Newcastle loosing was OUR doing. Euopre here we come, UTV!
As a villa fan, wtf are sky doing like there is appreciation but this is shocking saying villa for champions league we haven’t even got Europa league or conference securely we have many teams to keep up with and worry about I hate when they overhype a team like this
She's an idiot, it isn't about Newcastle at all…Villa tactically dismantled them because of their superior manager.
Anyone want to let the supposed expert know that the only "City" that Newcastle is playing before the end of the season is Leicester? 😂
Unai is a Coach / Teacher, its all a part of being the Manager. Long May it continue.
Every team Villa have beat on this run since emery came in has according to pundits has been because the opposition has played purely mad how they keep saving their bad games for us. Cheers guys 😂
For me too much emphasis is put on bringing in new players all the time instead of doing what emery is doing by coaching them better world class manager
Newcastle have Spurs, Arsenal and Brighton at home, we have played both Manchester clubs you Muppet…
idiots play citeh 3 times do we shocking mistake
As a Villa fan I can only hope of any European football next season. I'd expect however, because of our such good form, the pressure it will put on those around us to keep winning games and keep pace with us, might just see us sneak a higher spot or two? Maybe?
What it does do is keep us very interested in our last 7 games….unlike some other teams.
Same thing with Arsenal everybody's acting like they don't think Arsenal can get beaten they can get beaten they're not even all that everybody just acting like Arsenal is so good I don't see it they can get beaten I don't know what the expectations
Don’t right off the Toon, I hope they get top 4 from a Villa fan
Brighton have 2 games in hand are only a couple of points behind, as a villa fan I’m more concerned about top 6.
When is Newcastle was getting beaten last season everybody was talking garbage Newcastle started winning everybody puts on expectations on on their team I hate hypocrites
You’d think pundits on sky sports would actually look at the fixtures before blurting stupid stuff out 🙄 played city twice already home and away.. I wonder where the third game will be played, 1 half at st.James’s and the other in the etihad? 😂
People expectations of these teams they are playing against other men they are not inferior they can get beaten that's how the soccer game his
If your co hosting a football show you should do some research! Muppet!
When do Newcastle play city…
With what's going on with Villa behind the scenes over the next few years, what Emery has brought on the pitch just helps massively. The new club logo next season coming in sort of a rebranding of the club, the links they're making with other clubs around the world; Vitoria in Portugal, Zed FC in Egypt and the potential Las Vegas (Villans) team that's mentioned occasionally that Wes Edens is interested in. Add together with the stadium redevelopment, academy in the city and the wealthy ambitious owners. Bringing in European football this season of any sort, be it Europa Conference, Europa League or the outside chance of Champions League football is so massive for the club. With the power hungry nature of this "Top 6" that were prepared to crap on us all for their own interests it's so good to see clubs like Villa, Newcastle and Brighton giving those arrogant elite clubs something to worry about.
Villa run up to the end of season is the hardest run of games that u probably could get.
Plus newcastle is 6 points ahead with 1 game in hand sky sports knows nothing
We dont play city again 🤣🤣
newcaslte have already palyed city twice the only games now from our last 8 fixtuers that we could drop points from is arsenal apart from that we have a good run of fixtures where we could if things go our way win all of them as we're playing the likes of leeds , leicester, everton southhampton etc. the way we've played this season we have one freak result against villa which they totally deserved btw and people are wiritng us off for top four. Up the mags we will 100% get eurpoe this season