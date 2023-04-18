Newcastle planea una ola de transferencias de verano

► Suscríbase a Sky Sports News: Miguel Delaney de The Independent y John Cross de The Mirror discuten los informes de que Newcastle está planeando una juerga de gastos de verano. #SkySportsNews #SkySports #Newcastle ► Para conocer los últimos desarrollos de esta historia: Más de Sky Sports en YouTube: ► Sky Sports Retro: ► Sky Sports: ► Sky Sports Football: ► Sky Sports Boxing: ► Sky Sports F1: ► Sky Sports Cricket : ► Sky Sports Golf: ► Para obtener información sobre la licencia del contenido de Sky Sports News, puede obtener más información aquí:
Newcastle deserve some success
It’s the Manchester United hater , what an embarrassing fool this man is in my opinion 👍
Plastic power. Bye bye City
Miguel is a complete tool
Spending loads of money isn't everything. Look at the disaster that is Chelsea!! Money needs to be spent on the right type of players for our pressing play.
If NUFC spends like that they will end up top 2 next season.
Osihmen Madders
All the players they are planning to buy are average! You don’t win the league with much of English players and English coach period! Get world class players in!!!
if you believed our budget was 20mili you're an idiot lol
The owners have been spouting this rubbish the entire time. We're never gonna sped hundreds in a window but you can believe we'll be between 50-100mil each window form now
Whoever came up with the £20 transfer figure has been smoking wacky backy. What a load of rubbish. Newcastle will spend big on the right players. Its what the new owners do.
Toney deserves a big move think he is top player
As a West Ham fan, i have to say midfield of Bruno G and Rice would be a scaryyyyyyyy thing,.
Clowns, spending sprees lead to chaos. Anyway, Eddie Howe will not be able to take this team to the title, they'll come to a point where they need a worldclass manager, until then top 4 is very good for them
It will be interesting to see how Eddie Howe manages the big egos of the real top players as the newcastle project evolves . For now he is doing well with young hungry english players who listen . But the elite players will test his management .
Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice would be awesome up at St James Pk!! would love it!!
Wonders why Chelsea went for Harry Potter instead of howe
Absolute rubbish, our recruitment has been spot on so far and no one has second guessed our signings yet, papers need to sell obviously
Imagine a midfield of Gallagher- Guimarães-Maddison that would be madness
Miguel is a very salty man
As well as we've done, we need it. New LB, new LW. A solid 10, cover for Bruno and a back up right sided CB. At the very least.
My team is man united I will be real! Scot would fit in and do well at Newcastle 💯💯
Newcastle needs this after decades of being a nothing team
Straight In with ethical questions about the ownership, he has a twitter account, puts petrol in his car, goes to Starbucks, massive hypocrite
Don’t believe a word that journalist says absolute clown.
Once again the ownership is bought in to question. They never made a fuss when Qatar was linked to Man U.