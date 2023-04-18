Newcastle planea una ola de transferencias de verano



25 comentarios en “Newcastle planea una ola de transferencias de verano

  5. Kevin Harkness

    Spending loads of money isn't everything. Look at the disaster that is Chelsea!! Money needs to be spent on the right type of players for our pressing play.

  8. m9cky cobbs

    All the players they are planning to buy are average! You don’t win the league with much of English players and English coach period! Get world class players in!!!

  9. Alex Laulik

    if you believed our budget was 20mili you're an idiot lol

    The owners have been spouting this rubbish the entire time. We're never gonna sped hundreds in a window but you can believe we'll be between 50-100mil each window form now

  10. Colin CC

    Whoever came up with the £20 transfer figure has been smoking wacky backy. What a load of rubbish. Newcastle will spend big on the right players. Its what the new owners do.

  13. preston akidiva

    Clowns, spending sprees lead to chaos. Anyway, Eddie Howe will not be able to take this team to the title, they'll come to a point where they need a worldclass manager, until then top 4 is very good for them

  14. Dalton Polius

    It will be interesting to see how Eddie Howe manages the big egos of the real top players as the newcastle project evolves . For now he is doing well with young hungry english players who listen . But the elite players will test his management .

  17. Mark Cruse

    Absolute rubbish, our recruitment has been spot on so far and no one has second guessed our signings yet, papers need to sell obviously

  20. David Stanton

    As well as we've done, we need it. New LB, new LW. A solid 10, cover for Bruno and a back up right sided CB. At the very least.

  23. Beer Viking

    Straight In with ethical questions about the ownership, he has a twitter account, puts petrol in his car, goes to Starbucks, massive hypocrite

