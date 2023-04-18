Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



21 comentarios en “Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  8. atourdeforce

    If Willock and Longstaff were goalscoring midfielders we would genuinely be challenging for the title this season, it is INSANE the amount of goals we leave on the pitch with those two..

    That being said its not an easy problem to fix because where they are so poor in that area they are so INSANELY good at pressing, running, tracking back, and fitness. Longstaff is without a shadow of a doubt the fittest player in the entire league. His stamina is off the charts, apparently he destroys the whole team in bleep tests and most pundits already condlsider us the fittest team in the league.

  15. 𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗛𝗨 𝗞

    Well played new castle especially attacking …… Man utd 's attacking was very poor ….

  16. Kimchim Gangee

    I'm curious to see the hypocrites who were opposed to the Saudi takeover saying Newcastle would be ruined.

  19. driss elfaiz

    ✌️✌️ Bravo Newcastle c'est une bonne équipe de football je vois je voudrais les champions de favoris bravo

