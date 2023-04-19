¡Newcastle hará fichajes de ELITE ESTE verano! ¡Lista de transferencias REVELADA!

Conviértete en miembro de The Magpie Channel TV – Síguenos – Instagram – Twitter – TikTok – #nufc #newcastle #transfer
I hope we do better than bowen and rice, no way rice is worth 120m
Phillips is a bit chunky for howes liking would take him a season to get up to fitness so thats a joke
Toney and his gambling issues may put him out of mind
I think thuram and diaby would be great additions
There will be some bargain basement sales at chelsea so we could get one or two from there solid quality not breaking the bank to balance fill the squad.
We need to get a lot out of the the team as well
i think we will make some strong signings but astute still that’s exactly what ashworth is famous for and how brighton started getting in undiscovered talent that develop amazingly and sell on for good profit
Rice isn't to far for us as he wants champions league. Whats he got man u or us??? Well we r more exciting than man u. Spurs is fucked not evan kane is going to stay without a decent manager. Madison rice thuram phillips nd mitoma. Why not think big when we get champions league
150 mil max I say rice would be mad but God do i want him madison needs to come up he knows it we know it. Ok 4 rice 60 to 70 mil made 50 to 60 and jao Pedro 30 mil ok done
Ashby and Kuol will be available next season as well.
Thurman on a free is a no brainier for me, Philips on a loan, Maddison is a must if we let maxi leave, Barnes is definitely a Eddie Howe type player, if we can work those deals it’s only 90ish mill spent plus whatever we get for maxi, ffp is kept in check
Sosa or Grimaldo, Maddison, Diaby, Rice or Alvarez, Joao Pedro and a young RCB – job done!
Ronaldo coming back to UK for european football?
Still say Juventus financial status makes them there for the.picking ..Flahovic etc Rafa leal
Take those names from your Saudi Friend:
1- James Maddison
2- Conor Gallagher
3- Sadio Mane
4- Robin Koch
5- Renan Lodi
Those are the short list For Newcastle next summer 👍🏽
it all depends on what howe sees as elite players tho is it rice diaby or is it other lower players hope for diaby and sutch and mctominay hell no imo
Phillips doesn’t get a look in because of Rodri one of the best in the world in that position
I read an article about this-newcastle change transfer strategy it was talking about ditching the ‘cautious’ approach of 20/30mil and spending 80/90 mil instead. I haven’t seen any indication that they would Start blowing money like Chelsea.
I’d love to see it but at the same time I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s where we come unstuck. Superstars often bring a lot of problems with them.
It's like fucking fifa career mode this 😂
ahhh the transfer speculation is early this year!
My top 4 would be: Rice, Tierney, Maddison and especially Thuram as he can play CF as well as LW. I'd be quite happy with any of the potential players listed tbh
Maddison and diaby be main 2 , or rice as Holding midfielder alongside Bruno would be unreal. Jaoa Pedro from Watford be a good signing. Either way going to be exciting summer, ashworth and co are working hard in background, be few young talent bought
people need to take this with a massive heap of salt. first off it is luke Edwards a notorious shitposter when it comes to Newcastle, the guy stated we only have 20m to spend in the summer.
Also the names linked, we have barely dipped our feet into the success pond and we are now linked to 80-100-130m pound players.
I'm calling B.S.
people see names and get fixated on superstar names notwithstanding many were once nobodies.
for me Manual Ugarte from sporting is the kind of player we should be signing, he has all the ability to become the next Casemeiro and he will cost 40-45m now, if we wait he will become unaffordable
I'd just straight in for ferguson from Brighton tbh…kids got a bright future
I believe nothing edwards spouts…but obviously if we got/get champs league of course bigger money would come
Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino could be available. They may come for one last big payday.