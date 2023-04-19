TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | ¡Preparándose para los Spurs!

Newcastle United entrenando antes del gran partido del domingo contra Tottenham Hotspur en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Have to win.
You lot best beat spurs Kmt
nice bax
Why the smiles ???? Are they happy with the pathetic and disgraceful appearance against villa ?? Money grabbing mercenaries 😠😠😠😠 They should dying in the field !!! We can replace them then if that was happening
Let’s bounce back and beat Spurs. We do that and win our game in hand, we’re in pole position for top 4
Peg me Isak
Hopefully we beat spurs because last game we got destroyed by villa
Great to see Miggy and the lads in good spirits.
Must win game 👍
We love Karius.
Nothing like a good old penalty competition!!
Toon toon
🤔 Hope there's no beef between Isak and Big Joe at the start of the clip if anyone else picked up on this? Probably nothing and just banter and hope Jolinton gets a start, don't rate Gordon and think he was the problem to the Villa loss as that spat with Howe was rewarded from discipline and don't thing the boys liked that tho we'll see this Sunday against Spurs and the remainder games.
Hopefully we don't surrender like we did against villa. Howe needs to change it up because some are too comfortable. I'm still shocked at our wide players refusing to feed our strikers. Their play is backwards and slow resulting in deadly counters. Trippier has been fantastic but lately I've seen under 16s teams with better crossers of the ball his form has dipped drastically.
Beautiful🤗
Win, lose or draw….look where we were last season and the season before etc, relegation fights. Buzzing to be top half of the table, let alone 4th! TOON TOON
The loss from villa hit hard,but hopefully we can hit back harder against spurs, hopefully
Toon in training two weeks running! You really do spoil us
Inject this content
Good luck for Spurs you’ll be great 🖤🤍
Always great t osee these types of videos!
Play target if u see this we need pace as burn is getting bullied on the wing
Love seeing this kinda stuff ,
Everyone in good spirits for Spurs match.
Classic Paul dummett