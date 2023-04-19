TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | ¡Preparándose para los Spurs!



Newcastle United entrenando antes del gran partido del domingo contra Tottenham Hotspur en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.

25 comentarios en “TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | ¡Preparándose para los Spurs!

  4. Se Fistikwsa

    Why the smiles ???? Are they happy with the pathetic and disgraceful appearance against villa ?? Money grabbing mercenaries 😠😠😠😠 They should dying in the field !!! We can replace them then if that was happening

  13. Mat Dunsby

    🤔 Hope there's no beef between Isak and Big Joe at the start of the clip if anyone else picked up on this? Probably nothing and just banter and hope Jolinton gets a start, don't rate Gordon and think he was the problem to the Villa loss as that spat with Howe was rewarded from discipline and don't thing the boys liked that tho we'll see this Sunday against Spurs and the remainder games.

  14. V 4 Vendetta

    Hopefully we don't surrender like we did against villa. Howe needs to change it up because some are too comfortable. I'm still shocked at our wide players refusing to feed our strikers. Their play is backwards and slow resulting in deadly counters. Trippier has been fantastic but lately I've seen under 16s teams with better crossers of the ball his form has dipped drastically.

  16. Ross Hall

    Win, lose or draw….look where we were last season and the season before etc, relegation fights. Buzzing to be top half of the table, let alone 4th! TOON TOON

Los comentarios están cerrados.