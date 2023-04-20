Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

¡Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria por 2-0 del Newcastle United sobre el Manchester United en St. James’ Park! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Saint maximin is class, absolute world class
Belter of a game
Eddie.
Eddie.
Y’all act like you won the champion league
Welcome to Champions League… !!!🔥🔥🔥
Congratulations on making your wives pregnant with the 7th kid after this. Acting like you've won the champions League. Keep the cabinet dusty.
Saint-Maximin👏👏👏
We are going to Champions league.
HWTL
Manchester is not United…
Newcastle Is!
#GodblessNigeria
Alan shearer is proud of this
Men!!!
Жесть, я сколько слежу на Ньюкаслом, никогда такого не видел. Лучшие🤍
🤍🖤🇸🇦🤍🖤🇸🇦🤍🖤🇸🇦
FUTBOL!!
Grat !!
yesss!!
Outplayed
Goodby mu 🤣
❤😂🎉😅 3rd on Saturday, 4th on Sunday, 5th on Monday. Cheers Man United! Geordies played nice football. That’s the Newcastle of the late 90s I knew.
Stadion Wembley London FINAL
Manchester United Vs Newcastle United : 2-0 MANCHESTER UNITED 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 YESS 😝😝😝
…FULL ,match, sometime…..pleez????????????????????????????????????????????? 😉
Nice goalkeeping. Go get the ball or get on the pine. What a joke.
I ❤ Newcastle because of Nunez & Harris
Any team which can beat MU, go like crazy..
Newcastle whipped man utd to pieces
Imagine if Isak bulks up… He will be an absolute premier league nightmare to opposition
Man.utd …. White devils😂😂😂
Old days are back for the toons
Very bad.
good to see manu suffer …after how they treated cr7
Thanks for destroying ten hag ego🎉🎉from Ronaldo fan😂
Amazing Goal
What a briliant team 🔥
Come on newcastle 💪
По игре должно было быть 5-0