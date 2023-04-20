¿Qué equipo de la Premier League es MÁS PROBABLE que mantenga su forma en la temporada 23/24? 🤔

Simon, Jim y Danny discuten cuál de los paquetes sorpresa de este año en la Premier League continuará en buena forma en la temporada 2023-2024. ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #astonvilla #arsenalfc #brighton #newcastle #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
The editor was either in need of a calendar or a time machine when initially titling this video, apologies! 😅
As a Toon fan I'd love nothing more to see us and Villa upsetting the narrative year after year going forward, both historically big clubs (both sit in the top 10 English clubs), both passionate fan bases and both deserve to be where they are right now.
As a Newcastle fan I do think next season will be much harder as we'll have more games to contend with playing week nights too but I'm also very confident we are only going to get better off and on the pitch I think we'll consistently fight amongst the European places season on season now
Purslow had nothing to do with the Emery appointment- I wish these pundits would do some homework instead of just spouting BS
Arsenal will carry their form on cos its a young team if they don't win it this year its not long before this arsenal team do win it but you lot wont go for arsenal cos of talk sport hatred towards us
Aston villa have always been a Real sleeping giant also Newcastle we have both suffered for years . same with Leeds all in that mould wolves are a very dark hoarse to that could shift into that next season . if villa have one ounce of success villa will make teams some so called big clubs look small .
How is Newcastle not a top 6/7 team? Their squad is as good as Spurs', if not better and Spurs may also lose Kane. In particular the defense of Trippier, Burn, Botman and Schar.
We don't expect much at newcastle even if we don't get top 4 it's still a good season
Simon and his issues with Villa’s CEO Purslow! 🤦🏻♂️
Expectations at Villa are not ridiculously high. We're very sensible and reasonable fans.
Chelsea won't be better they have massive issues
Arsenal must be careful about Gerrard's cursed word in 2014. After beating City in Anfield, he had an infamous slip that caused Demba Ba to score the goal that literally denied the hope for Liverpool.
Wolves are 6th in the post-World Cup table since Lopetegui took over. Should be back to being a top half team pushing for Europe next season. I think Brighton will drop into the bottom half, its hard to sustain being top half yeae after year without the infrastucture big clubs have, look at Leicester.
Leeds U
Danny Murphy sits there and listens to both these clowns talk as if they know it all and does not bite. Jim White constantly wiping his nose during breaks 🤧
Newcastle, Brighton, and Aston Villa will all struggle having to play European football next season. Arsenal will do fine I think because they will certainly strengthen in the summer. Liverpool and Chelsea will come back good next season and finish in the top 4.
Brighton amazing to watch in the Premier League the past 2 years
German is only league that is decent to watch after epl
Manccity wont win anything thos season. Arsenal will win the PL by a point. Real Madrid will win the CL. Facts.
Aston Villa
Chelsea carry on to keep losing and not score a single goal
Simon showing his disdain of Newcastle yet again. They'll finish top minimum of 5 this season, minimum top 4 next season. He really hates Newcastle.
Chelsea!
Will be our Season 🙌 COYS
Arsenal
Newcastle
Arsenal Will kick on. Titler are coming our way. No ifs ands and buts about it.
Forgot united
Sir Simon = Top LAD Proper Clobber ✊
The bigger story is the time machine here🤷🏻♂️
I am from the past. In the 2013/2014 season Manchester City is the only team that will carry over their form.
13/14 season ?
Definitely Liverpool 😂😂😂
I would say Man City to win it with Liverpool 2nd and Suarez winning the golden boot.
Didn’t know we were still in 2013
well back in 2013/14 it seems city won the prem so i guess city carries their form back 10 years
2013?