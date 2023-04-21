“¡NO SABÍA QUE ESTO VENÍA!” Nick Pope reacciona a sus salvamentos SENSACIONALES en la Premier League | Sin cortar

El portero de @NUFC Nick Pope se sentó con el presentador de Uncut @IshEverything, mientras clasifica sus mejores atajadas de la temporada en la Premier League hasta el momento, reacciona a sus artículos de Ultimate Team a lo largo de los años y ve qué tan rápido puede marcar un gol en EA SPORTS FIFA 23. Ver más Sin cortes: Suscríbase al canal oficial de YouTube de la Premier League: Sitio web de la Premier League: Siga a la Premier League en Instagram: Siga a la Premier League en Twitter: Me gusta la Premier League en Facebook: Juegue Fantasy Premier League: Para licenciar el partido de la Premier League video: #premierleague #football #fifa23 #uncut #nufc Su seguridad en línea Visite el sitio web de Child Exploitation and Online Protection para obtener asistencia confidencial si ha sucedido algo en línea que lo ha hecho sentir inseguro, si está preocupado por otra persona o para denunciar abusos en línea . (Debe comunicarse con la policía llamando al 999 si usted o cualquier otra persona se encuentra en algún tipo de peligro. Visite el sitio web Thinkuknow de CEOP para obtener consejos y orientación sobre cómo navegar de manera segura y mantenerse seguro en línea, por ejemplo, al usar teléfonos móviles, blogs, redes sociales, chatear, juegos en línea y envío de correos electrónicos. (También puede visitar la página de protección de la Premier League para obtener más información. (
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Best Nick Pope save? 🧤
Nikolas Popedipolous 😍
Even a Burnley, he was keeping one clean sheet in three in EPL.
Nice to see Ali G getting some work again
That one on one save against Liverpool at home is dope. 🤪
Nick Pope 😊
My Man exactly possesses the personality of sam claflin or something
I don't watch every Newcastle match but I do know how good Nick Pope is from FPL, haha. Always relied on him since his Burnley days until now.
The best goalkeeper from england
Consistently epic 😎 beloved
3 penalties against Palace but he’s made so many amazing saves this season, best goalkeeper in the league for me
Popeyyyy
The definition of overrated
Ish🤍
About time people started putting respect on Nick the GOAT Popes name.
Popey the goatie! HWTL
“Hi I’m Nick pope”
That’s a weird way to say the best goalkeeper in the prem?
Nick Pope come to PANATHINAIKOS
Best keeper I’ve seen at Newcastle since Shay Given
Is it safe no it’s not safe or is very very dangerous
Such an overrated gk
Iam. Goalkeeper. My Dream. Is to. Be 1.93. Tall. Would makes. Thet. Most. Of the. Qualities
Everyone only thinks he's good now cuz he's at Newcastle but I rated him when he was at Burnley
Goh yg sangat indah ❤️
Pope is best NUFC fan
I tell you something. It should. Be. Streching. The Arm and. Closing theg leg. That they. Dont score goal Gout out. And. Reduce the espace. Where they striker is going to shoot Always go back and grab . The ball iam your number. 1. Fan i mesaure. 1.68😭😭😭 iam small. I want. Yout to. Give. Some. Advice. Someday i want to meet. You Greting. From Costa Rika🇨🇷 teach. Me how. To save. Penalty. Please
nick pope in the middle of our goal ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ UTM
maybe he will get a tots card 🤔
Unreal popey
top 3 keeper in prem
Love Nick Pope 🖤🤍
What a keeper
Hello friend football 👍😀
Pope seems like a really nice lad . If he played basketball he might have been in the NBA. look how tall he is absolutely massive lad 😮😂
I always be feeling like he wears a shirt size too small
Nick Pope Casually wearing Jamal Lewis's top 😂
Hello
Haland is The next goat
De Gea better 😊
Best save
🏴1️⃣🧤
Beautiful 👍👍