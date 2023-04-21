RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Eddie Howe habla con los medios antes de la visita del Tottenham Hotspur a St. James’ Park el domingo. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
if my wife cheated on me with eddie i would shake his hand and call him a tactical genius.
Hopefully coach Eddie Howe won't be as careless as he did against Aston Villa by destroying the line-up which has been very solid so far that it breaks into the top 3, just because he wants to include a mediocre player like Gordon, that line-up is very important, don't change the extreme position players to other places, for example Willock is usually left midfielders or left wingers, suddenly changed to right midfielders, this is ridiculous, if you go to midfielder center or left wingers it's still ok, here's the best line-up against Tottenham as follows:
-Willock (Maximin still injured) + Isak +Wilson (Almiron not yet fit)
-Joelinton + Bruno + Murphy
-Targett+Botman+Schar+Trippier
-Pope
Good luck over Tottenham, Amen
Lineup vs Spurs
4-3-3
Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Bruno Guimares, Sean Longstaff, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron
Prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Spurs
Class Must win game Sunday!
Dunno why they continue to pry him about Champions League. He’s never going to give them a different answer
Amazing how far we have come just one year from survival playing Brucey ball to now being disappointed at a defeat sitting 4th above spurs, Liverpool and Chelsea. We have had a cup final….a final!! What a turn around.
Howay man Keith, we will not be playing for a draw. LOL
Always great to listen to The Eddie. The only improvement I can think of would be to not let negative Ryder near the press conference
Always with Newcastle ❤ from Cambodia (Angkor wat)
I really like Eddie he's a sound bloke as well as good leader 👏👏👍
Can eddie remind our wide players to pass the ball or cross the ball to our forwards. The last game they seemed to forget. It looked like they were posing for photographers when they had the ball.
He cant wait to leave that room. 🤦♂️ lol. Omg. Pathetic repetitive questioning. Man is fed up.
I feel so sorry for this manager. From the moment he sipped his first water and took his first breath. He looks fed up of repeating himself. Look at this face the way he’s pausing, breathing. Etc. Relentless questions only from British media but oh my god just stop with the same ones again and again. Clearly he’s under instruction not to be rude. But it’s coming!! It was once when he cut the question short saying yes I think I’ve already reflected on that.
Passion is fine. That’s what you want. But leave him alone a bit. Stop grilling him and grilling him with the same idiotic questions!!!
OBVIOUS; Maxi out and so is Miggy.
An actual left back, at left back, please Eddie 👍🏻
I love him
Imagine being Eddie's son's coach and knowing that Eddie is there watching 😅
Stop trying to get him to answer about champions league 🤦♂️
So incase anyone going to the match is unaware that on Sunday at 3pm there is going to be a government emergency alert on everyones phone
Listening to everyone complain every week about the audio. Its getting boring now. Just dont comment about it.
Already sh*tting myself for Sunday.
It's a must-win.
Big games. Champions League.