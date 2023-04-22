ENTREVISTA | Fabian Schär y Sven Botman, vista previa de la visita de los Spurs

Fabian Schär y Sven Botman hablan antes de la visita del domingo de los Spurs a St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Best defence in the best league in the world well done lads, it has been worth my money watching yous play this season.
I thought he said wasn’t going dwell on it
please will everyone forget about villa. you would think villa had just won the world cup. it's only one game.
By far the best defensive partnership in the premier league🖤🤍
Shar deserves a shot at the champions league 🖤 ⚪
From my point of view, I think and believe longstaff's absence in the first start contributed to that loss coz I wondered why he was benched as being one of the tactical middies of the recent victorious moments, his absence stirred the magic around the mid linking to the defense impacted with the ruthlessness from the Villa boys currently
The two best cbs in the league 🖤 ⚪
Fabian Schar easy my favourite player for Newcastle. No fear, amazing guy amazing player. On all my shirts
Fab going to straight to the gaffer for a pay rise after this 😂
First part of this interview was so uncomfortable. Interviewer just putting then down practically. I agree ask the question but if the players say they don't want to focus on it move on, don't bring up 1 clean sheet in 10 for gods sake man. The mentality EH is installing is positive. Personally as a fan I don't think they need to explain themselves, they're fking brilliant.
I hope we make a solid start to the game and dominate Tottenham
Hopefully a left back at left back this week. Come on Eddie 👍🏻
Forget Villa! We'll get um next time lads!
It amazi's me how well the foreign players understand our loungage n bit a dilect well done lads ❤
Great partnership tbh!!!!
He wasnt going to dwell on the Villa result, then moved on to dwell on the villa result.
First few minutes felt like an interrogation. Being so ahead of schedule, i think the lads deserve a bit better.
I'm no body language expert but I didn't expect this. Thoughts in the replies??
Love them two
I still think Schar could play higher up the pitch. He can pick as pass and score screamers!
🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Past is past..now focus on Spurs.. all remaining games are like finals for us if we want to be playing Champions league football next season..
Questions are a bit off the mark for me like
Most handsome CB partnership of all time?
ok i have renewed faith for this weekend. howay the lads
Sven's chin ❤
Interesting having these two have a chat on what went wrong at Villa – love it 🥰
Biggest game of the season Sunday.
🇨🇭Fab & Sven 🇳🇱 HAWT 🔥
Fabian Schär's performance this season has been incredible. Deserves a special place in the heart of all Newcastle fans
Saw schar at Qatar wc2022..🙂
You can hear the bits of geordie in him…
Thank God Howe came in and un-Bruced Fabby.
Schär is both a dreamboat and a boss.
In Newcastle united I trust
Spurs had a chance to catch us out right up until that last bad result. Now there will be no chance of that. I expect us to have a great result and Fabian and Sven to send Harry Kane packing.
Fabian and Sven love them both the best centre back partnership we've ever had in my opinion HWTL 👍💪
Targett needs to replace burn he’s not quick enough
I found the difference in seating posture quite interesting.
Schar is a proper boss isn't he? 😂
❤❤❤ขอให้ตั้งใจนะ
ค่ะทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะจง
ตั้งใจทำใฟ้จงได้นะค่ะ
ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะนาคาจะเป็นกำลังใจให้
นะค่ะจงสู้ๆนะค่ะ❤❤❤❤
Absolute legends
Schar doesn’t like interviews