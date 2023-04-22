ENTREVISTA | Fabian Schär y Sven Botman, vista previa de la visita de los Spurs



Fabian Schär y Sven Botman hablan antes de la visita del domingo de los Spurs a St. James' Park.

42 comentarios en “ENTREVISTA | Fabian Schär y Sven Botman, vista previa de la visita de los Spurs

  1. Oumuamua

    Best defence in the best league in the world well done lads, it has been worth my money watching yous play this season.

  3. Brian Humphrey

    please will everyone forget about villa. you would think villa had just won the world cup. it's only one game.

  6. Abdu Banga

    From my point of view, I think and believe longstaff's absence in the first start contributed to that loss coz I wondered why he was benched as being one of the tactical middies of the recent victorious moments, his absence stirred the magic around the mid linking to the defense impacted with the ruthlessness from the Villa boys currently

  10. Matt Batty

    First part of this interview was so uncomfortable. Interviewer just putting then down practically. I agree ask the question but if the players say they don't want to focus on it move on, don't bring up 1 clean sheet in 10 for gods sake man. The mentality EH is installing is positive. Personally as a fan I don't think they need to explain themselves, they're fking brilliant.

  17. Kostas Anto

    First few minutes felt like an interrogation. Being so ahead of schedule, i think the lads deserve a bit better.

  21. Phiaklang Tangjang

    Past is past..now focus on Spurs.. all remaining games are like finals for us if we want to be playing Champions league football next season..

  29. Miyamo

    Fabian Schär's performance this season has been incredible. Deserves a special place in the heart of all Newcastle fans

  35. Jay In Atlanta

    Spurs had a chance to catch us out right up until that last bad result. Now there will be no chance of that. I expect us to have a great result and Fabian and Sven to send Harry Kane packing.

  40. สมพงค์ ศรีโพนทอง

    ❤❤❤ขอให้ตั้งใจนะ
    ค่ะทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะจง
    ตั้งใจทำใฟ้จงได้นะค่ะ
    ทีมนิวคาสเชิ่ลนะค่ะนาคาจะเป็นกำลังใจให้
    นะค่ะจงสู้ๆนะค่ะ❤❤❤❤

