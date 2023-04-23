"¡Aprendí MUCHO en España!" 💪 | Kieran Trippier habla sobre los 4 mejores, el Atlético de Madrid, Eddie Howe + MÁS

SUSCRÍBETE ► PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► Antes del Súper Domingo, Kieran Trippier del Newcastle United le cuenta a Sky Sports todo sobre sus esperanzas en la Liga de Campeones, Diego Simeone y el Atlético de Madrid, el mejor RB de la Premier League, y un período de transición en la máxima categoría… Ver Premier League EN VIVO en Sky Sports aquí ► ►TWITTER: ►FACEBOOK: ►SITIO WEB: MÁS DE SKY SPORTS EN YOUTUBE: ►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: ►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: ►SKY SPORTS BOXING: ►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: ►SOCCER AM: ►SKY DEPORTES F1: ►SKY DEPORTES: ►SKY DEPORTES GOLF:
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
So nice to see the training ground actually looking really smart
W
Trips could easily retire here and work with Eddie and may be become the manager/coach himself right here at St.Jame's Park
Tripper along with Bruno class that’s not to take away from the other lads who have been class .But Tripper is our pie piper leader of Men.🖤🤍Class
Chelsea should go all in for Diego Simeone. He is making unknown players one of the best and he is making average players the great players. He is good at developing players which Chelsea is aiming for
Except Spanish, I imagine.
Miss you in atletico trips❤️🤍
I hope Trippier retires here and joins Eddie's coaching staff.
This guy is so underrated!! Spurs should have kept him because he is so valuable in terms of leadership and he is an example that Trent Alexander-Arnold should be following in that Trippier attacks and defends as well!! He is an all-around right back!! This guy deserves mentioned alongside Kyle Walker!!
Didn’t deny why he signed for Newcastle. Was honest and up front, and now they’re challenging for top 4! I’m a Spurs fan and I always hated that we sold Trippier and Dembele
His free kicks, corners and crosses are one of the best for a RB. Thank you for coming to NUFC Kieran Trippier. Best captain we could’ve wished for. ❤
im sure he did lean a lot because he was a terrible defender at spurs , simeone and his coaches taught him how to defend and it just upped his game he was already brilliant going forward
"papa Homer, I learnt so much in Spain"
"learned son, it's pronounced LEARNED"
*learned
Great player, miss him at Spurs
£12m . The best ever PL signing.
Learned so much, like how to win a trophy 😂 spurs brainwashed him into being mid, then he went to La liga, found out how to win trophies now is outstanding for Newcastle. The spurs effect
We need more stronger players if we get champions league football
HOWAY THE LADS! 🖤🤍
Owa the wall v Spurs Kieran lad, cheers!
Bet Trippier didn't learn a word of Spanish.
Stupid question about the RB thing
Joelinton celebrating 😂
I've Got Kieren Trippier's Thunder-Bolt Free-Kick Against Manchester City From The Gallowgate End…
…2nd Row…
…You Could-Not Get-A-Better-Shot If-You-Fired-An-Arrow Boys-And-Germs…
…3-3…Canny…
Since when did arsene wenger start producing Newcastle United training gear
Tripps has a top season with us at the Toon, a massive signing and been the pillar for our recent turnaround. Howay the lads!!
Newcastle shouldn’t be in the PL they are nearer Scotland than England, same weather too freezing.
Learned*
Beat spurs tomorrow and champions league is well and truly in our hands we’re almost there 🖤🤍
Clearly he did learn alot because he went from being bang average to prime Cafu
Hopefully Matt Doherty will do the same
He clearly didn't "learn you" to spoke proper England 😂😂
Great leader, lucky to have him here. HWTL ⚫⚪
It'll be tough to hold off Liverpool for Top 4
I heard during the 15 years Ashley owned Newcastle, the training facilities were never, repaired, updated, or expanded, and apparently, Newcastle's training ground was League Two standard. It is nice to see that it is looking better and had a coat of paint.
If we ever hit the big time.. Trippier will always be remembered as the turning/starting point of the journey to success for me..quality
Proud to be our captain 💯
Good pro, good player
And they call me the general
EL CAPITAN 🦓🏴🏳
Sky realising there are still white players.