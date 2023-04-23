‘NO tenía sentido’ | Dyer y Redknapp discuten el futuro de Tottenham después de la derrota de Newcastle

SUSCRÍBETE ► PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► Kieron Dyer y Jamie Redknapp discuten lo que le depara el futuro al Tottenham luego de su humillante derrota por 6-1 ante el Newcastle. Vea Premier League EN VIVO en Sky Sports aquí ► ►TWITTER: ►FACEBOOK: ►SITIO WEB: MÁS DE SKY SPORTS EN YOUTUBE: ►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: ►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: ►SKY SPORTS BOXING: ►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: ►SOCCER AM: ►SKY DEPORTES F1: ►SKY DEPORTES: ►SKY DEPORTES GOLF:
danny rose on leave from the army! mad respect coming on here haha.
Has Newcastle spend an abundance of cash to get them playing the way they are … NO …..
Thats dyer🫢
Damn hes aged
Tottenham now reminds me of newcastle under mike ashley
Sadly for Spurs, most managers will see them as a second preference behind Chelsea, So it'll be harder for them to get an elite manager in until Chelsea make their move.
Jamie Redknapp didn’t get the memo that the pundits had to dress as their favourite cocktails. Kieron Dyer was an Old Fashioned and Danny Rose came as a Black Russian 🍹
Rose looks like a train conductor
Newcastle fan here who was at the ground. I felt sorry for the travelling fans after 20 minutes the game was over. Bringing a CB on at 25 minutes to stop the rot says it all.
I like that the captain of the ship is the only one that stays silent in the middle during this segment.
Levy: kane we will win trophy this year dont worry.
Kane: oahkay matie
"It is the history of the club"
Conte didn’t lose the dressing room, the dressing room lost Conte.
Danny Rose is the new recruit for the village people 😉
It's about time they stop putting all blames on Spurs managers and start looking at the players. There's no fight from the players. Come on this is embrassing the fans have had enough 🤦🏽♂️
Rose looking like a coal train driver
Spurs defence is as fake a Dyer's new hairline
If Harry Kane doesn't leave next season, that will be it for him. My mans gonna go
Kieran Dyer looks like his 60, years old. So unfortunate
I ask this not to wind Spurs fans up but as an honest question – is it time for Levy to go? My friend used to be a season ticket holder and he just couldn't bring himself to buy another this season. Levy seems to have no idea about the football side of things. Reminds me of Woodward at United.
"that can change with the right recruitment of players" problem is spurs have never done that. Gone from vertonghen to dier for goodness sake. He's a failed midfielder trying to defend
Feel sorry for spurs fans, we've been there with bad owner/club management it sucks. I do hope the players refund fans for tickets and travel it's a very long journey to watch that rubbish
what about tim sherwood till end of season
When did Danny Rose join The Village People? 👮♂️
Bring in Poch i dont think anything is going to change
This is a message to the producers of Sky Sports – can you please have so called 'pundits' who can string a sentence together and don't look down to the ground when they are speaking?
It won't have make any difference whether Stellini stay or not. It's the players's fault. They should be ashamed of themselves when they look in the mirror. Smfh.
Love conte … he predicted it
Jamie sounds more and more like his old man every time I hear him speak.
Nagelsmann won’t go to Spurs.
Realistically they should be looking at Brendan Rodgers or Ruben Amorim.
All spurs want to be as off neck as kieran dyer looked during this game
Danny Rose looking like Marcus Garvey
All because Daniel Levy didn’t wanna pay more people out of their contracts. End of
Is danny driving the train home
Jamie Redknapp is such a biased pundit. WHO in their right mind would come Tottenham!?
Just sack Kane🤞🏽👨🏽🏫😭…TOT would be the best in the EPL, the game would've ended 6-3 at least if Kane put all the chances behind the keeper
Levy and Boehly need to team up for a dream team
Tottenham are an absolute embarrassment, a laughing stock. However, Danny Rose, you are even worse!!! Must have got dressed in the dark! Is it comic relief? 🤷
Keeps saying buy top players, most expensive player in the world might still not gel with team. Newcastle have built a strong team through good management, developing players into who they are now! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
The players should play for the badge and for the fans…regardless of the manager.!!
There is NO excuse for lack of effort, hard work, character and PRIDE
Conte was 100% right…. Club full of bottle jobs who wouldn’t know what it takes to win a raffle
TOTTENHAM get BATTERED everywhere they go
Danny Rose dressed like he drove the train up to Newcastle
Shelf stacker available for any position at Tottenham.
Will do it for 150k a week😂
What on earth is Danny Rose wearing?
Daily reminder saka> Parcus Trashford