‘NO tenía sentido’ | Dyer y Redknapp discuten el futuro de Tottenham después de la derrota de Newcastle



SUSCRÍBETE ► PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► Kieron Dyer y Jamie Redknapp discuten lo que le depara el futuro al Tottenham luego de su humillante derrota por 6-1 ante el Newcastle. Vea Premier League EN VIVO en Sky Sports aquí ►

44 comentarios en “‘NO tenía sentido’ | Dyer y Redknapp discuten el futuro de Tottenham después de la derrota de Newcastle

  5. sjewitt22

    Sadly for Spurs, most managers will see them as a second preference behind Chelsea, So it'll be harder for them to get an elite manager in until Chelsea make their move.

  6. ClintEastwood74

    Jamie Redknapp didn’t get the memo that the pundits had to dress as their favourite cocktails. Kieron Dyer was an Old Fashioned and Danny Rose came as a Black Russian 🍹

  8. David Webster

    Newcastle fan here who was at the ground. I felt sorry for the travelling fans after 20 minutes the game was over. Bringing a CB on at 25 minutes to stop the rot says it all.

  14. Audu

    It's about time they stop putting all blames on Spurs managers and start looking at the players. There's no fight from the players. Come on this is embrassing the fans have had enough 🤦🏽‍♂️

  19. VladTheInhaler

    I ask this not to wind Spurs fans up but as an honest question – is it time for Levy to go? My friend used to be a season ticket holder and he just couldn't bring himself to buy another this season. Levy seems to have no idea about the football side of things. Reminds me of Woodward at United.

  20. MyFullers

    "that can change with the right recruitment of players" problem is spurs have never done that. Gone from vertonghen to dier for goodness sake. He's a failed midfielder trying to defend

  21. Michael

    Feel sorry for spurs fans, we've been there with bad owner/club management it sucks. I do hope the players refund fans for tickets and travel it's a very long journey to watch that rubbish

  25. Harry S

    This is a message to the producers of Sky Sports – can you please have so called 'pundits' who can string a sentence together and don't look down to the ground when they are speaking?

  26. True Son Of Africa

    It won't have make any difference whether Stellini stay or not. It's the players's fault. They should be ashamed of themselves when they look in the mirror. Smfh.

  35. Code_Blac Beats

    Just sack Kane🤞🏽👨🏽‍🏫😭…TOT would be the best in the EPL, the game would've ended 6-3 at least if Kane put all the chances behind the keeper

  37. kieran edwards

    Tottenham are an absolute embarrassment, a laughing stock. However, Danny Rose, you are even worse!!! Must have got dressed in the dark! Is it comic relief? 🤷

  38. Chris Hunter

    Keeps saying buy top players, most expensive player in the world might still not gel with team. Newcastle have built a strong team through good management, developing players into who they are now! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️

  39. KiK UK

    The players should play for the badge and for the fans…regardless of the manager.!!

    There is NO excuse for lack of effort, hard work, character and PRIDE

    Conte was 100% right…. Club full of bottle jobs who wouldn’t know what it takes to win a raffle

Los comentarios están cerrados.