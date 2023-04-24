Newcastle United 6 Spurs 1 | ¡Los 21 minutos iniciales completos!

¡Los primeros 21 minutos de la victoria por 6-1 del Newcastle United sobre los Spurs al completo! Los Magpies anotaron cinco veces en un primer período memorable con Jacob Murphy (2), Alexander Isak (2) y Joelinton, todos en el arco. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
what a buzz!! everything about Newcastle at the minute is insane!!
I imagine the media team meeting went something like this today: "This week, we only want the best parts of the game in a laser focused highlight segment. How long can that be? Twenty minutes?!?!?! Fine, just post it all."
I've heard Lorise went off with PTSD!! 🤯🤣
As a Liverpool fan I am glad that we won’t face Newcastle again this season. They are full of energy. Newcastle took our spot in CL though 😢
Lmao
Upload this to pornhub
And this, kiddies, is almost how it felt to thump Manchester United in October 1996. Difference here is that Spurs aren't whinging at linesmen and a referee, like the red baboons did.
Need to put this one in a time capsule
Spurs fans leaving after 20 mins ,I think the players were going too😅😂
2:48 Damn thats one of the rarest sights of world football. A misplaced Bruno pass 😅😂
It's the stuff of legends. Whatever is to happen in the coming years with this wonderful football club that we all love so much, every living Geordie who watched that match will remember these first 21 minutes until the day they stop breathing. I fking love the toon!
As a Spurs fan this has to be the most embarrassing spectacle they have ever subjected us to. How ever I can honestly say I am so glad Newcastle have returned to their winning ways. I’ve missed them for many years.
What a great video. Watched this live and said "Murphy is on a hat trick after 8 minutes" 😂
Bro this is just savage😂
"Newcastle have had a problem coming out the traps recently" 🤣🤣🤣
Not a Newcastle fan but great to see them heading back to the big time
Fuming it's not Raizer and Ando
Joelinton’s touch for the second man!! 😮💨😮💨😮💨
Hey, I went to the Spurs Youtube channel to watch this from a different perspective and I found it was still a beautiful result from that viewpoint… Howay the Lads.
The cream at the top and a dream to watch… thanks lads!!!
Just felt like 21 minutes of highlights 😅
Better than sex
Incredible match, incredible player improvement since Howe came in, brilliant all round. Howay the lads!
I’ve watched this over and over again cannot stop smiling ❤️👍🖤🤍
As a ManU fan i'm disappointed. Was hoping for an 8-0 to take the 7-0 pain away😂😂😂
An instant double strike 🤣🤣🤣
💗 💗 💗 💗
Can’t wait for end of season dvd lol !!!
Not just 5 average goals either but some damn killers!
Listen, i love you guys but taking the piss with this amount of adverts on a 21 min video
Tottenham who??
just amazing!
Clinical
Its in ze history of ze topspur
Hang on….is this a Spurs commentaor ? reluctant praise for the toon ? Ha'way man …Newcastle HAMMERED them…FULL STOP !!
I cried.
🔥🔥🔥
It would be great to be a fly on the wall in Spurs dressing room.
This Newcastle team excite me in a way I’ve never felt in football before. Attacking football, the camaraderie of the players, the passion of the fans, the connection between the fans and the players. St James’ will be a tough place to go for anyone.
If De Bruyne passes that for Isak's first, you'd be saying pass of the season, we wouldnt shut up about it. That is world class from Willock, purely class this performance from the whole side.
"20 minutes of abject humiliation" could not have said it better myself
Was waiting for this one!
Well played admin 🙂
Hey commentators can you talk about Tottenham a bit more
That ball from Willock to Issak for the 4th, I swear I could see Terry Hibbit hitting that same ball to Malcolm MacDonald half a dozen times. I've had some very good Geordies days in my time but thatll take some beating
Still can't believe it, really.
When was the last time Newcastle won a trophy 😂😂
This should be rated 18+ because that Willock assist is absolute filth.