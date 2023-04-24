Newcastle United 6 Spurs 1 | ¡Los 21 minutos iniciales completos!



¡Los primeros 21 minutos de la victoria por 6-1 del Newcastle United sobre los Spurs al completo! Los Magpies anotaron cinco veces en un primer período memorable con Jacob Murphy (2), Alexander Isak (2) y Joelinton, todos en el arco. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.

46 comentarios en “Newcastle United 6 Spurs 1 | ¡Los 21 minutos iniciales completos!

  2. Jay In Atlanta

    I imagine the media team meeting went something like this today: "This week, we only want the best parts of the game in a laser focused highlight segment. How long can that be? Twenty minutes?!?!?! Fine, just post it all."

  4. Rain

    As a Liverpool fan I am glad that we won’t face Newcastle again this season. They are full of energy. Newcastle took our spot in CL though 😢

  7. Andrew Phipps Phillips

    And this, kiddies, is almost how it felt to thump Manchester United in October 1996. Difference here is that Spurs aren't whinging at linesmen and a referee, like the red baboons did.

  11. MaasaiGeordie

    It's the stuff of legends. Whatever is to happen in the coming years with this wonderful football club that we all love so much, every living Geordie who watched that match will remember these first 21 minutes until the day they stop breathing. I fking love the toon!

  12. Wayne Gage

    As a Spurs fan this has to be the most embarrassing spectacle they have ever subjected us to. How ever I can honestly say I am so glad Newcastle have returned to their winning ways. I’ve missed them for many years.

  19. m00nk7d

    Hey, I went to the Spurs Youtube channel to watch this from a different perspective and I found it was still a beautiful result from that viewpoint… Howay the Lads.

  34. QuoVadis773

    Hang on….is this a Spurs commentaor ? reluctant praise for the toon ? Ha'way man …Newcastle HAMMERED them…FULL STOP !!

  38. James Salt

    This Newcastle team excite me in a way I’ve never felt in football before. Attacking football, the camaraderie of the players, the passion of the fans, the connection between the fans and the players. St James’ will be a tough place to go for anyone.

  39. Brian Ogle

    If De Bruyne passes that for Isak's first, you'd be saying pass of the season, we wouldnt shut up about it. That is world class from Willock, purely class this performance from the whole side.

  43. Beefy5039

    That ball from Willock to Issak for the 4th, I swear I could see Terry Hibbit hitting that same ball to Malcolm MacDonald half a dozen times. I've had some very good Geordies days in my time but thatll take some beating

Los comentarios están cerrados.