Newcastle United 6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



¡Lo mejor de la acción de nuestra emocionante victoria por 6-1 sobre los Spurs en St. James' Park!

29 comentarios en “Newcastle United 6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  1. Oltinoy Mamadaliyeva

    Joke from Arsenal fun😁😂 ( Im so so enjoyed as Newcastle made soap from Spurs 🤣. What a brilliant match ahh im really eager to see Newcastle in UCL.💯😍🏆

  6. DAVEPLATINUM

    I'm a Boro fan. But you have to love the way Newcastle are playing this season. Really hope the make the Champions league.

  8. kodaknikoned Gopro

    Not a fan but honestly Newcastle DEFINITELY have to atleast qualify for Europe of not the UCL after this OUTRAGEOUS result n United beating 😳

  14. Akhbar Khan Mohamad

    Since the Arab took over and the finances taken care of the confidence of the staff and players was a booster.

  17. harrison huti

    This is outrageous, Shambolic and disastrous performance by Tottenham Hotspur s, very disappointing to say the least, Hugo should have stepped up, at least 3-0 would be okay!!

Los comentarios están cerrados.