Newcastle United 6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Joke from Arsenal fun😁😂 ( Im so so enjoyed as Newcastle made soap from Spurs 🤣. What a brilliant match ahh im really eager to see Newcastle in UCL.💯😍🏆
The power of 💰
Thank you Newcastle
Newcastle torching m'y rival
wanna hear a joke
Tottenham
I'm a Boro fan. But you have to love the way Newcastle are playing this season. Really hope the make the Champions league.
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Not a fan but honestly Newcastle DEFINITELY have to atleast qualify for Europe of not the UCL after this OUTRAGEOUS result n United beating 😳
Sensational
wow Newcastle legend game!! ^.^b
Newcastle United is underated.🔥
This season tough
Kereeen… mntap NU🎉
Since the Arab took over and the finances taken care of the confidence of the staff and players was a booster.
bravo newcastle 👏 I wish you success and prosperity in your future development ✔
Conte laughing 😂
This is outrageous, Shambolic and disastrous performance by Tottenham Hotspur s, very disappointing to say the least, Hugo should have stepped up, at least 3-0 would be okay!!
Lloris with an Oscar-worthy performance of being a traffic cone.
Terpongkengham 😂😂😂
كفوو زعيم أوروبا ❤🇸🇦🇸🇦
How about schars pass for joelintons goal!! 😂
Go Newcastle
The third goal was fire 🔥
thank you for putting the trash in the bin
Too much
ALexander Isak is dynamic striker
Money makes magic haha
That Harry Kane goal was very unnecessary
Newcastle should have protected the cleansheet 😢😅
Poor Kane