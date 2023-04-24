Newcastle United 6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

¡Lo más destacado extendido de nuestra enfática victoria por 6-1 sobre los Spurs en St. James’ Park! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
nice
I think the highlights speaks for itself, that's how you take your frustrations out after losing the previous week, world class performance
That assist by Willock sheish😅
seperti jaman nya Owen,Martens,duff,emre,smith,car 😮😮😮😮
I love that pass 🥺 what a pass ❤️
Conte conte conte…😊😊😊😊
Watching a football match is great but think Jesus Christ the son of the living God is the way, the truth and the life. The day of repentance is today. Jesus-Christ the only one who overcome the death. Stay blessed
Murphy couldn't believe he actually scored a Worldy 3:44
♥️
5 – 0…20 Minutes ON The Clock…
…Can I Renew My Season Ticket's Now Please?…
Льерис дырень
That's absolutely shambolic😢…spursy 😢
Utd should look at how Newcastle play football
When I play on "very easy" in FIFA.
Some fans of the English football club Newcastle United launched racist chants against Muslims against the Egyptian player in the Middlesbrough team. We don't want this to happen again, Newcastle Fans
g😅
Absolute rampant performance from Newcastle!
Don't care about Newcastle
Happy cus spurs got fked
London is blue 💙
Hello 911? I'd like to report a bruh moment.
Champions League ✅
Willock's pass was world class. Joelinton's control and composure was world class. This team is going places. What a fantastic job Howe has done.
I'm Korean, but I think Son Heung-min will stay at Tottenham, and Harry Kane, you really have to leave Tottenham next year.. If you stay with this team, your football life will be ruined. Tottenham is just a hopeless team. No great manager can ever save Tottenham.
I remember Talk Sport slating us appointing Eddie…..
yxjl ll ad ki azl ad és addk nőijkl sexy l se YysyyyyYyyYyyy l sjl le YysyyyyYyyYyykl Drxidu
Lol
Not a castle fan but someone needs to stop city
At this point I must have watched this about as many times as the 5-0 against Man Utd 😂
3:50 and 5:52, even Murphy and Isak found this to be a comedy Spurs 😂
Bravo.
If the match was against madrid, the result would have been same. Superb mentality !!!
I can't even begin to imagine how the Newcastle fans must have felt in that stadium. They would've have heard you roaring in Gateshead.
I love John Anderson. What a treasure.
nah that 4th goal was disrespectful 🤣🤣🤣
As a city fan I wouldn't want to go to st Jame's park now to play them.
Pros are astounding. Sean Longstaff on a right foot stride, backheels slightly left with the perfect weight for Isak to get onto. Hot knife through butter.
That Modrich pass to Rodrygo and this Willock pass to Isak
Bloody perfection
+18
I watched the second half and i did not believe they scored 5 goals even i know they r good and i enjoy watching Newcastle games
That assist from Willock is pure filth. those Spurs players have kids man!
That longstaff cutback for goal 5…..
3rd on pl
All these years liverpool were fighting tooth and nails against Man city to not turn PL into a one team league. They did their best.., but now the mantle falls to Newcastle united( although its owned by oil company) with their young bloods.
Где был Ньюкасл а прошлом году? И где сейчас? Что изменилось? Нефть))))))
I am impressed and very happy.