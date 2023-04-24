Newcastle United 6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



¡Lo más destacado extendido de nuestra enfática victoria por 6-1 sobre los Spurs en St. James' Park!

45 comentarios en “Newcastle United 6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  2. MPR

    I think the highlights speaks for itself, that's how you take your frustrations out after losing the previous week, world class performance

  7. Lievin ntaganda

  15. its me

  21. petestreet100

    Willock's pass was world class. Joelinton's control and composure was world class. This team is going places. What a fantastic job Howe has done.

  22. s lee

    I'm Korean, but I think Son Heung-min will stay at Tottenham, and Harry Kane, you really have to leave Tottenham next year.. If you stay with this team, your football life will be ruined. Tottenham is just a hopeless team. No great manager can ever save Tottenham.

  31. flektarn skitzbird

    I can't even begin to imagine how the Newcastle fans must have felt in that stadium. They would've have heard you roaring in Gateshead.

  35. Jason S

    Pros are astounding. Sean Longstaff on a right foot stride, backheels slightly left with the perfect weight for Isak to get onto. Hot knife through butter.

  39. Y ALG

    I watched the second half and i did not believe they scored 5 goals even i know they r good and i enjoy watching Newcastle games

  43. Bishal Burathoki

    All these years liverpool were fighting tooth and nails against Man city to not turn PL into a one team league. They did their best.., but now the mantle falls to Newcastle united( although its owned by oil company) with their young bloods.

  44. el nino

    Где был Ньюкасл а прошлом году? И где сейчас? Что изменилось? Нефть))))))

