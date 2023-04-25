😔 "¡YA NO PUEDO SOPORTAR!" ¡Fanático de los Spurs RANTS después de 6-1 de Newcastle! 😡

¡Este aficionado del Tottenham está furioso con el club después de despedir a Antonio Conte y al entonces técnico interino Cristian Stellini tras su paliza por 6-1 al Newcastle! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #tottenham #spurs #newcastle #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Good caller and fair play to cundy.
Give Levy a 50 year protection package
Ruel Fox is better known for Newcastle what a fail.
Imagine being this upset over millionaires kicking a bag of wind?
Ho Ho Ho Ho…Merry Christmas Everyone…
…A Very Enjoyable 20 Minute's Of Football And Then Just Took The Piss 4 The Next 70 Minutes…
Rafa would have spurs tighten up at the back
As an outsider looking in … Levy Sacked a manager because he might win a cup competition a week before the final because it would cost too much money. That is all you need to know where Levy's priorities are.
Cundy was enjoying that like a well cooked juicy steak. 😂
Seriously how spurs a big club, 3 trophies in the last 40 years and havent won the league since the 60s, Arsenal have won double the trophies of that sad club
Chubbs?
See?,that’s the comments I’ve been waiting for a such long time,Jermaine was absolutely spot on.
Newcastle have singlehandedly ended spurs 😂😂😂😂😂😂
We're all here for the tears 😂 COYG
I very much doubt Ginola was unhappy, your forgetting his career path me old china
Levy IN
You know it's real banter when even the camera guys laugh lol. "Are you playing with Spurs, Chubbs?" 😂😂😂
Try being an Everton fan. Much bigger club than Spurs 9 league titles or 2? Welcome to my pain, you pissed over not getting top 4 we're worried about bottom 3, get over it son. Oh lets not mention Son, he's gone missing.
Cundy a perfect windup merchant😂
Haaaaaaaaaas anyone seen Jamie O'hara you're team took one heellllllllllllova beating 😂
Joe Kinnear…..
Toilet mouth but he was ex spurs player
You're 5th man spurs get a grip above your level, get used to mid table over next few years.
So Spurs were so bad that Newcastle got lucky to play a club in such poor form. Got it. Thanks, guys for explaining this to me.
I love how bad all the teams are doing when they lose to Newcastle. Man Villa ran circles around Newcastle last week. They should have known they were going to bring it.
Did you see all those Newcastle dark-arts on display on Sunday? Making spurs kick off again every two or three minutes in the first half? Definitely time wasting, must have spent three minutes with just Hugo Lloris picking the ball out of the back of the net alone. In fact, that must have been what did his “hip” in. The FA must look into this! You utter weapons, get stuffed and cope harder.
A laugh track it was funny without it
Tottenham were never a Big-6 club … they're a mid-table team that over performs now & then
SPURS TOOK ONE HELLLLL OF A BEATING 😂
Jermaine p makes me laugh it’s not like he was a great player a waste off talent
Leave this intro for cundy 😂😂
These english football fans are dramatic like a little b**ch
Just leave the club and support someone else, you won't be dead
🤣🤣🤣 what a clown club.
Even a tag team effort from Klopp & Pep co-managing the team couldn’t turn Spurs into a winning side
Spurs took one heal of a beating
From a Manchester United fan
Have That!!!! Hold man !!!
…..Another Daniel Levy production…..
Mourinho and conte have a better chance of winning a trophy with Southampton
Cundy is back.💪Quack, quack. 🤣
"They broke him" 😂😂😂
Conte interview moment
The Harry Kane situation
The defeat against Newcastle
Make spurs fan headache.
The positive sides is their positions in table still nice.