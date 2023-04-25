EN FOCO | Actuación de Joelinton contra los Spurs

¡Una mirada más cercana a la excepcional actuación de Joelinton contra los Spurs! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Joelinton is turning out to be a steal at 40 million.
What a performance
Can we have some analysis or commentary to go with it please
❤ … spirit passion guts… he’s our midfield enforcer and no one can best the Brazilian beast 💪
If you’d told me two years ago Big Joe would one day be my favourite toon player, I wouldn’t have believed you.
Howay JL7!
Under Bruce I wanted Joelinton gone, now he's one of the most influential players in the squad. Watching his transformation has been nothing short of superb, what a player and what a manager 👍👍
SCHÄR👌👌👌👍👍👍💪💪💪
My player of the season just world class performances on a regular basis
What. A. Player! This man will be a club legend!
What has Eddie Howe unlocked. Such an unreal transformation.
VAAAMOOSSSS
He's Brazilian he only cost Forty million we think he's fuckin brilliant its joelinton 💪❤
Man of the match 😍💪😍
Mike Ashley's best signing???
Hope we've saved some goals for the rest of the run in.
i always said that once joelinton starts finishing, he will be hard to stop
I love this guy, always have done, I've stuck by him when he wasnt playing well and knew he would come good one day, he is a machine and Im made up for him, Eddie Howe has proved his worth in Joelinton alone ❤ HWTL
Big Joe is incredible. My player of the year 🙌
2 years ago if you had said I was watching one of the greatest players to put on the black and white I would have spat in your face. He is a legend our legend! All credit to Big Joe and Eddie for finding his absolute magic!!
Hard work pays off for the big man.
He paid for a private fitness coach and pt in the Bruce era because he felt there wasn't enough fitness standards.
He always showed up, when adjusting to the league, played as a lone striker with no support and he struggled. But he never once hid away, he always grafted on the pitch.
He deserves the success he's getting because of his determination to succeed in the toon. He's an absolute top class player. He's everything a fan wants, passion, power, stamina, ability, and a real authenticity as a person. He has never let newcastle down, even in his early days of struggle. It wasn't his fault he was forced to play as a number 9, in a system that offered zero support, he had to adjust to playing against prem centre backs. And he has seriously learned from that, Improved every season since his arrival.
First name on the team sheet now. You can play him anywhere and he will never let you down. Hope he gets the Brazil call up he deserves because there's not many midfielders out there that offer what he does. And imagine what that would do for his confidence.
Hope he stays here for a long time and shows his quality on the champions league stage in seasons to come.
He now looks a snip at £40m
Favourite toon player by miles, and I'm sure he's going to be player of the season this year too, and with how good a lot of players have been, that is no mean feat.
Anybody else think that Joelinton scarily resembles Yaya Toure in terms of playing style? My god the guy is a machine
I love joelinton that much that if I found him in bed with my lass I would tuck him in and ask what he wanted for his breakfast. The man is unbelievable 💪