Newcastle hammer Tottenham, Arsenal no logran ganar nuevamente y un gran anuncio | Podcast de fútbol de Tifo





Joe Devine, JJ Bull y Reuben Pinder están aquí para hablar sobre fútbol. Antes de que, eventualmente, entremos en el programa propiamente dicho. Tenemos un pequeño anuncio… El Arsenal logró empatar otro partido, esta vez contra los candidatos al descenso Southampton. Newcastle Utd martilló Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 en St James Park. Grabamos antes de que Cristian Stellini dejara el club y ellos, como predijo Pinder, "le dieron a Mase" por el resto de la temporada. Man Utd está en la final de la Copa FA después de eliminar a Brighton en los penaltis. Wrexham ha asegurado el ascenso de la Liga Nacional y su historia de «Hollywood», lo sé, lo sé, continúa. Y, sorprendentemente, no por sugerencia de JJ, hablamos de Aberdeen porque les está yendo muy bien en este momento. Las entradas para el show en vivo del podcast de Tifo Football se pueden comprar en este enlace – (El enlace estará en vivo a partir de las 12:00 el martes 25 de abril a las 12:00 hora del Reino Unido) Este episodio del podcast de Tifo Football es presentado por Joe Devine y producido por Steve Hankey. Marcas de tiempo: 00:00 Introducción 00:00:56 Nuestro gran anuncio 00:05:53 ¿Un podcast en vivo? 00:08:23 La introducción continúa 00:15:09 Arsenal 3 – 3 Southampton 00:21:23 Manchester City V Arsenal Preview 00:28:00 Newcastle 6 – 1 Tottenham 00:34:55 Lo que necesita el nuevo entrenador de los Spurs 00 :42:01 Manchester United venció a Brighton en los penaltis 00:45:13 Manchester City 3 – 0 Sheffield United 00:47:00 La experiencia de Wembley 00:48:28 La historia de protesta de Joe 00:52:07 Wrexham Promocionado 01:01:21 Aberdeen 2 – 0 Rangers 01:05:47 Nuestros momentos de podcast favoritos 01:08:30 Adiós



