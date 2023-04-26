‘¡Él es TAN BUENO!’ ¿Quién podría fichar al Newcastle si termina en los puestos de la UCL? | Liga Premier | FC ESPN

El equipo de Football Forecast de ESPN formado por James Allcott, Nubaid Haroon y Pippa Monique habla sobre los cuatro principales objetivos del Newcastle United en la Premier League. Además, los muchachos se preguntan qué jugadores podrían dejar el lado de Eddie Howe en el verano y debaten a quién podría fichar Newcastle si se clasifican para la Liga de Campeones. Suscríbase a ESPN UK: siga a ESPN UK en varias plataformas:
The disrespect on joelinton is crazy. He is literally untouchable
If those are the players they sign I’ll laugh
The ronaldo comment was shut down – it was the spanish press who started that codswallop off – NUFC have a strong wage structure in place , it makes zero sense to throw that out of the window and add a clause for a an aging player with an astronomical wage demand. They may make one or maybe 2 statement signings, but they will be smart and will not overpay. The January windows have been phenomenal for NUFC so far.
Joelinton is now a great player.
This is the problem with just looking at stats and the odd game against big teams, you don’t understand the true value of players. It’s impossible to quantify the ability of players to improve themselves and thus they write off lads who have had their stock skyrocket under Howe. Overall this video is very shallow, Allcott has also been a doubter of NUFC all season as well, why not bring someone on to the show that actually knows the team and can provide some better insight?
Joelinton will be first name on the team sheet next season
ESPN cashing in on the YouTube stars
Champions League football hasn't been achieved yet. If we win our next 2 games against Everton and Southampton, I'll start believing it's done. 🙏🙏🙏
I don't know if he watches Newcastle regularly or not if you are not convinced by Joelinton i doubt your ball knowledge that is why you should bring in Geordies to talk about Newcastle
Joelinton is going nowhere. He is top top quality.
Sorry we ain't selling anyone from our midfield they haven't even peeked yet, we do need a replacement for Jon jo
Joelinton is incredible and would get into any top European team in his current position. He is a beast and his press is different gravy. Big Joe running at you, is scary
Absolutely clueless! Not a clue on joelinton postion, willock is 23 and english! Longstaff is incredible and will stay! Under uefa rules you need 4 home grown players in the sqaud!
Shallow streams babble and this MUPPET is clueless
I’m a Newcastle fan and in terms of champions league I’m on the fence about though we have squad depth now we don’t have the quality for champions league and to challenge in the league and if it goes bad Howe will most likely be sacked which would be devastating to us but I want us in the champions league because it’s been to long
Maddison should be the priority
A DM and probably a left back and and a young center back
Why don’t you ask Newcastle fans
I’d rather have big joe, willockinho and longstaff over JWP all day.. without his freekicks JWP is very Mid