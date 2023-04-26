RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del Everton (A)

Eddie Howe habla con los medios antes del viaje del jueves a Goodison Park para enfrentar al Everton. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
you cannot beat tottenham like a big club and then you will go to everton and play a draw or worse you lose.
therefore you have to play and fight like sunday and you will win.
why?
because the newcastle united family wants CL!!!
We can’t go wrong with this guy in charge – love it 🥰
Morning Razor!
I wonder how good of a poker player Eddie would be😉 he talks so much sense and says a lot but when it’s finished and you think about his answers I personally don’t know that much 😉🤣
Anyway let’s hope for 3 points in what will be a tough game and I’m sure Everton will be very physical so hopefully the lads can stay calm and let there football do the talking because we don’t want to give their fans any motivation to get behind their team. 🖤🤍🖤🤍
I wouldn't swap Eddie for anyone. Amazing job he's doing. Long may it continue
Love wor eddy
These repoters bore the crap out of me. They ask the same questions week in and week out. Eddie must get sick of them.
hows the bacon did you say?
Eddie seems really relaxed today joking a lot more which is great to see as for Gordon if he plays we know he's gonna get some crap so we need to show him we have his back tomorrow I've got a feeling he will show the Scouse Mackems what they have lost
I think he is a fine manager but very surprised he did not bring in more substitutes after we went ahead so early.
Dear Eddie, why is Bruno not celebrating goals at the corner with others (apart from Joelinton's goal)?
Should send them down this time round…we allowed their survival last season, was so pissed with Frank Lampard's celebration back then. HWTL!
Whoever fixed the audio for the questions. Thankyou so much!
Don't play Gordon unless we are three goals up.
Goodison is a tough place to go especially when they have alot to play for. Dyche will have them organised and out to disrupt our rhythm we will need to be focused to get a result
5-1 the toon
Isak to score first
Some of the questions are naff, some are repeated but Eddie keeps calm.
Everon 0- Newcastle utd-4
Pope is number 1 for a good enough reason… and as always players should know position like the soul on their boot! but above all of the stress and the worry and the strife, have fun its a game, its our beautiful game… howay the lads!
Good Luck Newcastle United FC..
Thanks again for fixing the audio. So so so much better!! Howay the lads ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Eddie Howe has an absolutely brilliant football head on his shoulders, never ever phased by questions, all answered immaculately. His intelligence knows no bounds and to think some fans were calling for his head after the Villa game. I hope he doesn’t take the England job until his work is complete at NUFC 👍👍⚽️⚽️⚽️
Thanks for sorting the audio for the questions 🙏🏾
⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️
Howay the lads ❤⚫⚪
I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In Chicago Illinois USA In 2009…
…I Went To Everton's Goodison Park On Everton USA Day A Few Moons Ago…
…Only BCause She Flew Over From America To Go To The Middlesbrough v Everton Match In November 2008…
i need a Adebayor celebration from Gordon if he scores
Nice lad