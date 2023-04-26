RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del Everton (A)



Eddie Howe habla con los medios antes del viaje del jueves a Goodison Park para enfrentar al Everton. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

28 comentarios en “RUEDA DE PRENSA | Eddie Howe antes del Everton (A)

  1. Simko Zeytun

    you cannot beat tottenham like a big club and then you will go to everton and play a draw or worse you lose.

    therefore you have to play and fight like sunday and you will win.

    why?

    because the newcastle united family wants CL!!!

  4. Geordie Toon for life.

    I wonder how good of a poker player Eddie would be😉 he talks so much sense and says a lot but when it’s finished and you think about his answers I personally don’t know that much 😉🤣
    Anyway let’s hope for 3 points in what will be a tough game and I’m sure Everton will be very physical so hopefully the lads can stay calm and let there football do the talking because we don’t want to give their fans any motivation to get behind their team. 🖤🤍🖤🤍

  7. FatGeordie29

    These repoters bore the crap out of me. They ask the same questions week in and week out. Eddie must get sick of them.

  9. jock barr

    Eddie seems really relaxed today joking a lot more which is great to see as for Gordon if he plays we know he's gonna get some crap so we need to show him we have his back tomorrow I've got a feeling he will show the Scouse Mackems what they have lost

  10. george hay

    I think he is a fine manager but very surprised he did not bring in more substitutes after we went ahead so early.

  12. Vincinerate V

    Should send them down this time round…we allowed their survival last season, was so pissed with Frank Lampard's celebration back then. HWTL!

  15. Asterius

    Goodison is a tough place to go especially when they have alot to play for. Dyche will have them organised and out to disrupt our rhythm we will need to be focused to get a result

  19. m00nk7d

    Pope is number 1 for a good enough reason… and as always players should know position like the soul on their boot! but above all of the stress and the worry and the strife, have fun its a game, its our beautiful game… howay the lads!

  22. Alan McTeer

    Eddie Howe has an absolutely brilliant football head on his shoulders, never ever phased by questions, all answered immaculately. His intelligence knows no bounds and to think some fans were calling for his head after the Villa game. I hope he doesn’t take the England job until his work is complete at NUFC 👍👍⚽️⚽️⚽️

  26. Ian Eckert

    I Married Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009 In Chicago Illinois USA In 2009…

    …I Went To Everton's Goodison Park On Everton USA Day A Few Moons Ago…

    …Only BCause She Flew Over From America To Go To The Middlesbrough v Everton Match In November 2008…

