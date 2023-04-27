"¡DEBERÍAN HABER SIDO MÁS PACIENTES!" 😬 Sam Allardyce cuestiona la gestión del Chelsea de Todd Boehly 🤨

Everton se enfrenta esta noche al Newcastle United en la Premier League. ¡Alan Brazil y Ally McCoist de talkSPORT discuten junto a Sam Allardyce! 00:00 – Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal 02:47 – ¿Sobrevivirá el Everton a LA CAÍDA? 07:35 – ¿Qué anda mal en Chelsea? ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #chelseafc #cfc #samallardyce #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Aston Villa in 5th is one of the most impressive turn arounds in Prem history. Especially since Gerrard ruined the club & we were favourites for a relegation battle. Haven't spent much compared to the rest either. Unai Emery for manager of the season for me. All with Gerrards squad aswell bar Moreno. UTV ✌🏼💜💙
100% RECORD so far from lampard , watch us get smoked by a wounded ARSENAL next ..😢 ANOTHER 3 point GUNNERS will take of us we heading for relegation
Big sam is a legend old school proper manager notba school kid today's managers ie frank lampard just for the money
sam the biggest con man in footy
Big Sam was in heaven, watching his favourite style of route one football from the directors box with a steak and ale pie with extra gravy
How much £ in a brown paper bag did he want for this appearance?
Or course the pen was looked at ya dinosaur
Arsenal bottled on the last three weeks … had they won these games, last night result wouldn’t have knocked them out of the perch…
How the fucks fat Scam even allowed near anything football related? Yet there he is having a blinder on Talksport. 🤣
Im a chelsea fan ,not ashamed to say as i think under poch we will be ok .Man city are the best team i have seen in 40 yrs .cudos to them and pep.
100% win record as England manager
Lampard could play a major part in 2 teams getting relegated in the same season😂😂 Everton and Chelsea. Lampard ego is scary how he just thinks he is all that
_________Me 🤝 Man City__________
"Penetrate as quick and as often as they could"
thanks for having me 😌
Everton dont have a fortress lol 😆 😅
VAR did look at the handball. And it follows the rules of handball per the rule book
Just say Frank is not good enough stop this boloney. They are going to start a sympathy tour for frank very soon
Arsenal bottled it by now winning in four games stop the cap
Big Sam the total con man what a 🤡
Always worth listening to Sam.
If Lampard is the answer, then you are asking the wrong question.
You have to respect what Newcastle have done despite all the investment. There’s still a lot of the same players they had last year, but they’re clearly playing at a higher consistency probably due to the increased competition within the squad.
City are a big fame side and know how to get motivated for these games and Arsenal simply are not at that level, at least yet.
Makes me laugh how mudrich came from YouTube videos of him doing a few tricks
EPL corruption is making Italian Serie A the fairest league in the world, match-fixing is so obvious one has to be very naive, to put it nicely, to believe in "incompetence" nonsense!
I beg your Pardon Sam the penalty claim was checked by VAR it was No penalty because you can't penalize a player who slipped under gravity and the ball fell on his hand.
Massive 10% , as compared to a small 10% 😂
BIG SAM BIG SAM BIG SAM :DDDD
who has received more brown paper bags in their career, big sam or wheeler dealer harry….makes you wonder
Sam has been eating too many pies
give this guy a six pack of Stella and wheel him back into the cupboard…. irrelevant
Loved it when he was filmed undercover necking Pint's of Wine in a Pizza Express. I don't get why Top Clubs like Everton and Leeds have placed so much faith in rubbish strikers that are always injured over the last 3 years, in Bamford and DCL respectively. They're garbage. No wonder they're now in trouble. They're traditional big club and should have moved on from these rubbish strikers years ago.
The problem is, pundits gave Frank Lampard a managerial reputation that was completely undeserved almost before he'd managed a game. They are DESPERATE for him to be a world-class manager and he just isn't.
They should have to tuchel you have four games to save your job
Fabulous for you sam..
There was a moment when Saka had the ball going up the right and Grealish full sprinted back, even though the defence was in position, and just easily dispossessed Saka. The effort and hustle when you’re well up… that’s hard to beat.
I liked it when Allardyce said "it's big Sam time" then went on and big sammed all over the place
Arsneal are not Liverpool who are any threat to city. They’re not even playing in Europes best. Why are we surprised
I knew that Arsenal were going to drop their bottle sooner or later. However, to be fair to many Arsenal fans, this time around many believed that they would as well. They seemed more confident of winning during previous seasons when they were several places off the top even at this stage. Many of Arsenal's results have been marginal, whereas City have been steamrolling many of their opponents all season. City has clearly been seen as having what it takes to win the war, while Arsenal, just enough to win many individual battles. Put another way, bigger guns and more of them.