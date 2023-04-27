Simon Jordan GOLPEA a los Spurs por reembolsar a los aficionados que asistieron a su DERROTA ante el Newcastle 🔥

¿Se debe reembolsar a los fanáticos por exhibiciones deficientes? ¡Jim White, Simon Jordan y Danny Murphy de talkSPORT dan su opinión! ¿Te gustó este video de YouTube? 😍 Suscríbete aquí: mira algunos de los contenidos MÁS POPULARES de talkSPORT 🔥 ⚽ ¡DEBATE CALIENTE! Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness SE ENFRENTAN por el trato de Erik ten Hag al jugador del Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ Simon Jordan tiene su opinión sobre Gary Neville trabajando para BeIN Sports con sede en Qatar durante la Copa Mundial 2022 ⚽ Ben Foster dice que Edwin Van Der Sar haría un entrenamiento mínimo y todavía estar listo para jugar para el Manchester United ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA en Gary Neville por su comentario de Man Utd vs Liverpool ⚽ El intermediario de Rudiger, Saif Rubie, hace afirmaciones explosivas de Chelsea y choca con Simon Jordan ⚽ El ganador del Premio de la Academia, Gary Oldman, está desconcertado por Ryan Reynolds y La compra de Wrexham por parte de Rob McElhenney ⚽ ¡INCREÍBLE CLASH! ¡Ray Parlor y Robbie Lyle se CALENTAN por las afirmaciones de que AFTV quiere que el Arsenal PIERDA! ⚽ Ben Foster le dice a talkSPORT que la Premier League lo habría ‘demandado’ si hubiera grabado los partidos que jugó para Watford ⚽ Simon Jordan y Graeme Souness CHOCAN por el papel de Daniel Levy en Tottenham ⚽ Simon Jordan ENTRA contra Jurgen Klopp por llamar a Gabby Agbonlahor ⚽ Simon Jordan argumenta que el Manchester City gasta MUCHO MÁS que el Liverpool y otros clubes de la Premier League ⚽ Simon Jordan reacciona a la sugerencia del propietario del Chelsea, Todd Boehly, de un juego All-Star de la Premier League Norte vs Sur ⚽ ¿Erling Haaland del Manchester City es mejor que Harry Kane del Tottenham? ? ¡Graeme Souness de talkSPORT cree que podría serlo! ⚽ Simon Jordan no cree que Steven Gerrard tenga la capacidad de ser un entrenador en la Premier League 🖥️ Sitio web de talkSPORT: / 📲 Twitter de talkSPORT: 📷 Instagram de talkSPORT: 👤 Facebook de talkSPORT: 📱 Tik Tok de talkSPORT: 🔴 Descarga la aplicación de talkSPORT AQUÍ! – 🔎 ¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal de YouTube? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de las mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #thfc #spurs #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP #SimonJordan #EuropaLeague #LauraWoods #AllyMcCoist #ManUtd #ManCity #Liverpoolfc #Arsenalfc #Chelseafc
Simon is totally off on this one. Suprising really. But also shows that he really have no idea about true football culture 🙂
🤣😂🤣 you can have a refund but we're taking your loyalty points back, like cheers for travelling 10+ hours up and back from geordieland but we'll be having them back 🤣 It's the most spursy thing I think I've heard 🤣😂
Tbh I'd want money back too if I was a shitty spurs fan too. The distance they've travelled on a Sunday to get rolled over like that after 10 mins? I want my ticket AND petrol money 😂. F*ck spurs though an long may it continue 😊
If you go to a restaurant, and the food is not up to standard….most people complain and get a refund or at least something in return! Is this not the same???
Simon has been wrong about Spurs and Spurs fans for the past 5 videos and doesn't allow anybody to push back at him for it.
Spurs need a massive clearance of the dead wood. And then invest WISELY. But they won’t.
If you schlepped up from London to Newcastle and back it cost far, far more than £25. 600 miles of petrol at £7.50 a gallon plus depreciation on the car? Even if four of you shared the expense, it's plenty. Return train tickets were probably £50-80 even booked in advance. You're talking £100+ out of pocket for each of those fans, so refunding the ticket price isn't even the half of it.
By this logic, Arsenal should refund their fans for the last four results in which they’ve bottled the league: 3 consecutive draws against Liverpool West Ham and Southampton and now the 4-1 drubbing at Manchester City.
Swansea city did it before anyone and still have the highest fan input and fan “ownership” of any club in the top 4 English leagues. Yet no one ever has mentioned it once 6:29
A complete joke I'm a spurs fan all my life sack the whole team
Action speak louder than words,..MAN UP ,SPURS👈
Fans pay the money to see there team play but atleast out some effort in atleast they desrve a refund that spurs should never concede five goals in first twenty mins
"Surely clubs for years have been engaging with the supporters?"
Is Danny living under a rock?? In what world does he assume Premier League clubs actually (god forbid) talk to their lifeblood of their club
I got my refund today in the post but it came in Luncheon Vouchers…..
If I put that little effort and poor attitude and application in my work as the spurs squad did against Newcastle I’m pretty sure I’d get sacked from my job. Conte was right the spurs players are pretty much untouchable and can pretty much do as they please without consequence. Let’s see the effort they put in tomorrow
Spurs have been poor for some time… Bournemouth, Leicester, Wolves, Everton and Southampton all spring to mind! Getting thrashed by the Saudi's was just coming!
Business men treating fans with utter disdain as usual
They really are totally out of touch with reality
all that money in high towers nowhere near reality at all
all that seclusion and separation makes them insane
Agreed Simon, I hope they get hammered by Man U
Omg simons right that now sets a precedent for disaster…what sets a mailing deserving of reimbursement 6-0, 5-0, 4-0?
Show some respect to Newcastle United.
It is a token gesture, but at least it's there. Why is Simon so annoyed at it when he done the same thing at Palace….
How out of touch can you get
The Spurs fans should have been charged extra money because they had the privilege to watch Newcastle put on a brilliant display of football 😂
Sir Simon = Top LAD Proper Clobber ✊
“More money than national debts” said like that’s a bad thing
The bubble will burst in england …like it did in italy and spain ….
Actually fucking love listening to this trio.
If your a spurs fan, get a season ticket as when things get better you’ll not regret it haha.
I don't think they should have given the money back either it's stupid. Support your team win or lose. But I'm a gooner anyway so all good for me haha
Would the fans have to pay more if spurs had won 6-1??
I have agree with Simon that the way the Spurs players performed Sunday was disrespectful to their travelling fans.
The thing is away tickets are quite cheap. It probably cost 40 quid for the ticket but 100+ for the travel
Has Jordan ever had a discussion about any subject and not made it about him. I remember what a non entity he was in the EPL.
Spurs the biggest joke of a club in the prem's history
Why are they picking on Romero, was far as I am aware 11 players play for Spurs
So Simon Jordan is criticising an action that he did himself. That’s Simon. The players have said it doesn’t change the result
Kane is word class.
As an American, Simon is spot on about the attitude of entitlement. I’ve honestly never even heard someone suggest that players refund ticket prices for a bad result. Your team losing is a “risk” you take when buying a ticket…