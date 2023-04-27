Simon Jordan GOLPEA a los Spurs por reembolsar a los aficionados que asistieron a su DERROTA ante el Newcastle 🔥



38 comentarios en “Simon Jordan GOLPEA a los Spurs por reembolsar a los aficionados que asistieron a su DERROTA ante el Newcastle 🔥

  1. nicolai balnæs

    Simon is totally off on this one. Suprising really. But also shows that he really have no idea about true football culture 🙂

  2. Villa1874

    🤣😂🤣 you can have a refund but we're taking your loyalty points back, like cheers for travelling 10+ hours up and back from geordieland but we'll be having them back 🤣 It's the most spursy thing I think I've heard 🤣😂

  3. Elliott Cross

    Tbh I'd want money back too if I was a shitty spurs fan too. The distance they've travelled on a Sunday to get rolled over like that after 10 mins? I want my ticket AND petrol money 😂. F*ck spurs though an long may it continue 😊

  4. Josh

    If you go to a restaurant, and the food is not up to standard….most people complain and get a refund or at least something in return! Is this not the same???

  5. Verner Hynds

    Simon has been wrong about Spurs and Spurs fans for the past 5 videos and doesn't allow anybody to push back at him for it.

  7. Rhys Jaggar

    If you schlepped up from London to Newcastle and back it cost far, far more than £25. 600 miles of petrol at £7.50 a gallon plus depreciation on the car? Even if four of you shared the expense, it's plenty. Return train tickets were probably £50-80 even booked in advance. You're talking £100+ out of pocket for each of those fans, so refunding the ticket price isn't even the half of it.

  8. Taimur Huk

    By this logic, Arsenal should refund their fans for the last four results in which they’ve bottled the league: 3 consecutive draws against Liverpool West Ham and Southampton and now the 4-1 drubbing at Manchester City.

  9. jagudaza

    Swansea city did it before anyone and still have the highest fan input and fan “ownership” of any club in the top 4 English leagues. Yet no one ever has mentioned it once 6:29

  12. Jack Nelson

    Fans pay the money to see there team play but atleast out some effort in atleast they desrve a refund that spurs should never concede five goals in first twenty mins

  13. Aaron Dickson

    "Surely clubs for years have been engaging with the supporters?"

    Is Danny living under a rock?? In what world does he assume Premier League clubs actually (god forbid) talk to their lifeblood of their club

  15. Chris Armstrong

    If I put that little effort and poor attitude and application in my work as the spurs squad did against Newcastle I’m pretty sure I’d get sacked from my job. Conte was right the spurs players are pretty much untouchable and can pretty much do as they please without consequence. Let’s see the effort they put in tomorrow

  16. Sabbir Mohammed

    Spurs have been poor for some time… Bournemouth, Leicester, Wolves, Everton and Southampton all spring to mind! Getting thrashed by the Saudi's was just coming!

  17. Kevin Mannix

    Business men treating fans with utter disdain as usual
    They really are totally out of touch with reality
    all that money in high towers nowhere near reality at all
    all that seclusion and separation makes them insane

  19. Phillip Carr

    Omg simons right that now sets a precedent for disaster…what sets a mailing deserving of reimbursement 6-0, 5-0, 4-0?

  21. JT1989

    It is a token gesture, but at least it's there. Why is Simon so annoyed at it when he done the same thing at Palace….

  23. The Lone Ranger

    The Spurs fans should have been charged extra money because they had the privilege to watch Newcastle put on a brilliant display of football 😂

  29. DJ Santi

    I don't think they should have given the money back either it's stupid. Support your team win or lose. But I'm a gooner anyway so all good for me haha

  31. Stellars Jay

    I have agree with Simon that the way the Spurs players performed Sunday was disrespectful to their travelling fans.

  32. Mad Monkey BBQ

    The thing is away tickets are quite cheap. It probably cost 40 quid for the ticket but 100+ for the travel

  33. Andy Forbes

    Has Jordan ever had a discussion about any subject and not made it about him. I remember what a non entity he was in the EPL.

  36. Dave Draycott

    So Simon Jordan is criticising an action that he did himself. That’s Simon. The players have said it doesn’t change the result

  38. Cliff Bird

    As an American, Simon is spot on about the attitude of entitlement. I’ve honestly never even heard someone suggest that players refund ticket prices for a bad result. Your team losing is a “risk” you take when buying a ticket…

