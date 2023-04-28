EVERTON 1-4 NEWCASTLE | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

El Everton cayó 4-1 en casa ante el Newcastle United el jueves por la noche. Una atmósfera estridente creada por una electrizante bienvenida en autocar en Goodison Road se filtró en el suelo y marcó la pauta para un comienzo vertiginoso desde el lado local. Sin embargo, los Blues no lograron capitalizar su dominio inicial y fueron castigados cuando Callum Wilson le dio la ventaja a Newcastle después de 28 minutos. A Dominic Calvert-Lewin le anularon un gol por un fuera de juego muy cercano justo antes del descanso, y los Blues tuvieron la mala suerte de quedarse atrás en el descanso. Joelinton duplicó la ventaja del equipo visitante cuando el juego entró en los últimos 20 minutos antes de que Wilson anotara su segundo tres minutos después. Cualquier esperanza de remontada tras el gol de consolación de Dwight McNeil directo desde un córner con 10 minutos para el final se aplastó rápidamente cuando Jacob Murphy remató desde corta distancia un minuto después. Suscríbase al canal oficial de YouTube del Everton Football Club: Síganos en Facebook: Síganos en Twitter: Síganos en Instagram: Bienvenido al canal oficial de YouTube del Everton Football Club. Ofreceremos a los fanáticos una visión real de la vida en Goodison Park, Finch Farm y en la carretera con los Blues.
Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.
Embarrassing.
And that ladies and gentlemen is it for Everton I'm afraid. Down they go
Joe murphy yeah
Richest team in the championship 😉
Bye bye Everton; it's been coming. But remember just because you're going down, don't mean you're coming back up.
The shame the players and board have put on this once great team is disgusting .A new stadium for a lower league R.I.P EVERTON 2023
Isak has shown class once again. Him, Wilson, Joelinton and almiron been on fire. Bruno been a beast in midfield with Tripier behind him.
It’s high time Pickford should look for a new club I jus feel for him 🤯🤯
Newcastle fan ( a proper one tho) don’t shoot.
Whats going on Everton? I proper respect the supporters every Everton fan I’ve spoke with or known (work wise) has been such nice people. They passionate and deserve more. What’s going on? Defence woeful. Need depth. If you can take a point off Leicester (cos let’s face it they ain’t much this season) I think u might be ok
Whoever didn't want Moyes back is not a true Evertonian.
Yesssssss. Hahahaha. Please god let Neverton get relegated and make my life! 💀
Time to get out of here says Dyche to assistant.😢😢😢
This is Anthony Gordon's home club, right? Why did you sell him at such a high price to us? (£45m), for us he's no use at all, you swindler..
Isak is very good
The problem you have at Everton is Carl A is still in there memory.
CHAMPIONSHIP CHAMPIONSHIP OLE OLE OLE
Enjoy your trips to Millwall & Blackburn next season😂😂😂
When did newcastle signed lionel isak?
Friendly fire ngl
It seems anceloti left and the club has never found a proper coach…… I wish they consider Peter osimen (Al haly from Egypt coach),he can change everything at a lower wage
The 95 year old on the left of Dyches sagging shoulders is the kit man. Sort of sums up the hopelessness that Everyon have sunk too.
Isak turns into Maradona but upgraded LOL! YOU GOING DOWN EVERTON!
ويلسون لاعب رائع انهاء اسطوري
unlucky lads🤣
We should have got a striker in January,also why the hell do we change managers every five minutes club is not run right to many chiefs not enough Indians
Joe Murphy
Um jogão desse é a ESPN n bota
I like the kit ❤❤❤
I believe Everton will not make it. Goodbye to the Premiere league.
🔥
Brother Bernard Isak 😭😭😭
only money power
ISAK WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU!!!!!!🤤🤩🤭
Hope you stay up. A great club. So many memories of Everton especially in the late 80's.
3 pts against Leicester !
Feeling for the Everton fans to be honest. Such a great club.