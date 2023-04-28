Everton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

¡Lo mejor de la acción de otra gran victoria en la Premier League! Callum Wilson (2), Joelinton y Jacob Murphy dieron en el blanco para los Magpies Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
just the beginning
newcastle should win ucl before other middle eastern owners
Isak must play for Real Madrid
Sooo promising 🎉
So unlucky for the 5th but what a goal though
Great play by the lads
Those Toon players have gotta be on performance enhancing drugs. Something crazy is going on up there.
isak what aplayer ❤❤❤❤
Arsenal : 😥
Champions League coming on ur way 🎉
You know I would have thought that Zlatan has no peers in terms of a successor Swedish target man with skills to match the height.
However Isak is looking to be that long term successor as a free flowing technical target man that can play on the wings too. Very excited for Sweden and for Newcastle
Joelinton deserves credit
Please don't let Wilson go,be is a poacher
Isak took them to school
Isak bagunçou a zaga do Everton
pif Newcastle club and city have not yet started within the 2030 plan
I think this city will become one of the highest investment cities in Britain
John Anderson is, without doubt, the single most annoying commentator I have ever heard
I enjoyed watching these newcastle team🔥 even though I'm a Liverpool fan
Just buy Nicolo Barrella now!!
Wow Newcastle are playing some wonderful football.
I've been supporting Newcastle for 13 years. I'm Toon ARMY from Korea 🖤🤍🫡🇰🇷 I'm so proud of your support for the past 13 years
Let's go to the Champions League! 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
Commentator just laugh😂😂
Great to see this Newcastle team in the Champions League ❤
Isak 😮
Mmmh, after Everton, nobody will try to change the fate. There are consequences in all of our actions. What will happen to Liverpool Title challenge? In the next two years.
ISAK <3
Ronaldo sign🤍🖤
Não vejo a hora de ver Joelington vestindo o manto amarelo. Acho que na próxima convocação ele já está garantido.
CANT STOP WONT STOP! – love it!!!…. I’ve waited a LONG TIME for my boys to play like this… mike ashley ruined a good 15yrs of my life … lolol… i want that back. 15 yrs on the fun side of things… a bunch of goal hungry, win hungry savages running amok in this league for yrs to come.. its a treat to watch the effort this team puts into this season! Firm handshakes all around fam!!
Incredible Newcastle 🎉
From Russia with love ❤
If you love football, you will love this Newcastle team despite the team you support.
It is a matter of two years and Newcastle will take over PL.
Everton is screwed. See you in Championship
Goddamn love this club right now! Thank you Eddie Howe.
Isak is going to be 1 of the best in the world 63 million is an absolute steal
Is someone going to file a missing person report for the Everton back line?
Incredible pace and power up top for Newcastle.
Newcastle's No. 14 pass resembles Benzema's pass in the semi-final against Atlético
Isak is crazy 😮
I am not a fan of Newcastle….but amazing team this year.
Yeah toons march to cl Europe as Everton goes down bye bye losers of mercy side less