Everton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



¡Lo mejor de la acción de otra gran victoria en la Premier League! Callum Wilson (2), Joelinton y Jacob Murphy dieron en el blanco para los Magpies

47 comentarios en “Everton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  1. Mohammed Mufaaris

    just the beginning
    newcastle should win ucl before other middle eastern owners
    MBS🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦

  9. Ceramics Australia

    Those Toon players have gotta be on performance enhancing drugs. Something crazy is going on up there.

  13. Constantine Joseph

    You know I would have thought that Zlatan has no peers in terms of a successor Swedish target man with skills to match the height.

    However Isak is looking to be that long term successor as a free flowing technical target man that can play on the wings too. Very excited for Sweden and for Newcastle

  19. Etto Etto

    pif Newcastle club and city have not yet started within the 2030 plan
    I think this city will become one of the highest investment cities in Britain

  24. BimmerDuboo

    I've been supporting Newcastle for 13 years. I'm Toon ARMY from Korea 🖤🤍🫡🇰🇷 I'm so proud of your support for the past 13 years

    Let's go to the Champions League! 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤

  29. Lenny Momanyi

    Mmmh, after Everton, nobody will try to change the fate. There are consequences in all of our actions. What will happen to Liverpool Title challenge? In the next two years.

  32. Lucas Vinicius

    Não vejo a hora de ver Joelington vestindo o manto amarelo. Acho que na próxima convocação ele já está garantido.

  33. MoneyMacklinOP

    CANT STOP WONT STOP! – love it!!!…. I’ve waited a LONG TIME for my boys to play like this… mike ashley ruined a good 15yrs of my life … lolol… i want that back. 15 yrs on the fun side of things… a bunch of goal hungry, win hungry savages running amok in this league for yrs to come.. its a treat to watch the effort this team puts into this season! Firm handshakes all around fam!!

  40. Open Door English

    Is someone going to file a missing person report for the Everton back line?
    Incredible pace and power up top for Newcastle.

Los comentarios están cerrados.