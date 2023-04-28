Everton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

¡Lo más destacado de la victoria por 4-1 del Newcastle United en Goodison Park! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Twisted blood.
Just Smashing Spurs out on the top 4 in EPL this season😀
can't wait for UCL next season❤️
Wow Wow Good idea
Best team in the world!🖤🤍
absolute ballers
That laughter after the fourth goal😂. #YNWA.
Good stuff but you lot shouldn't act like you're underdogs or anything like that. You're now an oil money team and should start dominating England like City.
Jos NC
When I was a kid, I used to be a fan of Newcastle. I don't know what happened along the way but I'm now falling in love with them again. Imagine, Longstaff, Burn, Willock, all perceived to be average players now turning out to be world-class stars. Wow, Eddie has done a great job to get the best out of them. And now heading to the Champions League.
Awesome. I've been a long distance fan for the best part of 50 years through good times and bad and still can't believe the ride we're on at the moment. I'm waiting for the wheels to fall off (I can't help it after the FCB years), but beginning to dare to hope again… Maybe I'll see us win something in my lifetime after all. HWTL!! 🎉
Godfrey😅
Arsenal had a chance to sing bruno, ISAAK , Caicedo. and they choose not to smh
I really admire the work and strategies that were and still taken by Newcastle management after the Saudi PIF takeover.They didn't go crazy and went into shopping frenzy.They were selective excellent players and excellent football manager.This transformation should be taught in business management curriculums and not only in football schools. I would have the courage to say that there is a strong tendency to invest on the current squad.I am happy that Saudi PIF decided to place its money on Newcastle team because it was and still great city, great people and a great team…..Well done…Tab on your shoulders….YOU DESERVE IT…..Omar with love….
Toon! Goal of the season 😮
What has money done to do this club it is miracle
Joelinton should be given a chance in Brazil national team 🇧🇷
Fantastic,magics Magpies!!😉😉
Can someone explain why Newcaslte dislike Everton so much? I support Liverpool so I obviously can't stand them but a lot of Newcaslte fans seem to feel the same and I don't really get why.
Great win for Necastle top performance
Permainan yg sangat menghibur .
😍😍😍😍😍😍
Isaack went full-on Messi vs Bilbao😂😂He got The Messi syndrome for 30sec
ketika timnas Arab Saudi berhasil mengalahkan tim dari Inggris wkwk
Ando cackling with Murphy's goal…lol
Avoid playing Newcastle right now – you wont win 🥵
A force to be reckoned with
🍇
It’s like watching the old great Brazilian teams, of years gone by. ❤
Isak😳😳😳😳😳😳😳👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Wow😮😮😮
Isak 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
This team is the only boys that can shook man city
Good luck to newcastle, they are on the right track, But I sense they have a bit more work to do if they are to emulate the great Blackburn Rovers team of 1995. and yes , the money helps!!😀
That last goal was epic. Arsenal have to play this team
That isak assist deserves the assit of the year award
4:05 😂 🇧🇷
Everton should hire extra staff for Calvert lewin to help him stay fit. He so central to their play, even the offside goal was taken with such class
John Anderson's laugh makes the fourth goal even better. 😄
Everton can take heart from the fact that this time next year they will be celebrating the Championship title…
Wow great game by Saudi Arabia
Name of the commentators please?
Go Newcastle
"Oooh! How good is this boy" isak is outstanding Newcastle plays really well I always watch all their games
Isak is on 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Newcastle plays attractive football