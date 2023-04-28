Everton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



¡Lo más destacado de la victoria por 4-1 del Newcastle United en Goodison Park! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.

44 comentarios en “Everton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  7. The Chosen One

    Good stuff but you lot shouldn't act like you're underdogs or anything like that. You're now an oil money team and should start dominating England like City.

  9. Nyaoke Top Cat

    When I was a kid, I used to be a fan of Newcastle. I don't know what happened along the way but I'm now falling in love with them again. Imagine, Longstaff, Burn, Willock, all perceived to be average players now turning out to be world-class stars. Wow, Eddie has done a great job to get the best out of them. And now heading to the Champions League.

  10. MW

    Awesome. I've been a long distance fan for the best part of 50 years through good times and bad and still can't believe the ride we're on at the moment. I'm waiting for the wheels to fall off (I can't help it after the FCB years), but beginning to dare to hope again… Maybe I'll see us win something in my lifetime after all. HWTL!! 🎉

  13. Omar Al-Ghamdi

    I really admire the work and strategies that were and still taken by Newcastle management after the Saudi PIF takeover.They didn't go crazy and went into shopping frenzy.They were selective excellent players and excellent football manager.This transformation should be taught in business management curriculums and not only in football schools. I would have the courage to say that there is a strong tendency to invest on the current squad.I am happy that Saudi PIF decided to place its money on Newcastle team because it was and still great city, great people and a great team…..Well done…Tab on your shoulders….YOU DESERVE IT…..Omar with love….

  18. Andrew Leivesley

    Can someone explain why Newcaslte dislike Everton so much? I support Liverpool so I obviously can't stand them but a lot of Newcaslte fans seem to feel the same and I don't really get why.

  32. Rob Harding

    Good luck to newcastle, they are on the right track, But I sense they have a bit more work to do if they are to emulate the great Blackburn Rovers team of 1995. and yes , the money helps!!😀

  36. Mowa Sean Muhinda

    Everton should hire extra staff for Calvert lewin to help him stay fit. He so central to their play, even the offside goal was taken with such class

  38. KebabMusicLtd

    Everton can take heart from the fact that this time next year they will be celebrating the Championship title…

Los comentarios están cerrados.