¡Alexander Isak y Newcastle están jugando el MEJOR FÚTBOL de la liga! – Shaka Hislop | FC ESPN



Craig Burley y Shaka Hislop se unen a Kay Murray en ESPN FC para describir lo que vieron de Alexander Isak y Newcastle United en su victoria por 4-1 sobre Everton el jueves. —- Suscríbase a ESPN UK: siga a ESPN UK en múltiples plataformas:

    These two same muppets poo pooed the idea of Isak being signed 8 months ago, Burley claimed "there's no rationale to these signings" and Shaka claimed he doesn't score enough goals. Watch ESPN FC post on Aug 24, 2022. What a joke, absolute clowns.

    Good as that run was, i swear i was so mad at those defenders, like how was that even possible. Ive seen it like 15 times i swear i cant explain how no one got a foot in

    Newcastle are facing teams that are very poor a lot these days. Maybe these teams need investigating. Or maybe Newcastle are playing phenomenal football right now.

    With out Isak Newcastle United done a good job. But isak goal was icing on the cake. Displayed his ability and delivered a finished product for Murphy. Unselfish on part of isak. Bravo. Eddie Howe is the leader of the pack. Bravo.

    If Isak unlocks his full potential, he can be very dangerous and successful. He just needs to be hungry for 20+ goals per season.

    Oil money from Saudi Arabia woow wonders of Oil money. Its has done wonders at Man City. Next season Oil money at Manchester United

