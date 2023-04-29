CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Everton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Entre bastidores



¡Mira el detrás de escena cuando el Newcastle United venció al Everton 6-1 en Goodison Park! Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

27 comentarios en “CÁMARA DE PARTIDO 🎥 Everton 1 Newcastle United 4 | Entre bastidores

  2. Matthew Quinney

    What a game. What a team. When the window opens we need more squad depth than starters, with Europe on the horizon everyone will get games next season.

  7. vivo vivere

    dont forget last season after take over we still fight for relegataion under Bruce. Eddi Howe take this job when soo many "class manager" we offer lose their ball, include Punay emery. now look at us
    💪🏁🏁🏁🏁
    Eddie Howe is the man….

  10. Oriain

    I wonder do Howe and the lads realise the joy they are bringing to us fans. Life is hard at the moment. I sat with my friends for the past 20 years, both Liverpool fans..and I endured. I've never been so happy ..they are also a joy to watch

  11. christina harper

    its nice to see the toon sending again and again the other fans home early and i must admitt what horriable mackem pickford is, doing that to a fellow footballer, kicking off the pitch, while injured, a scum is allways a scumbag,

  22. Ian Eckert

    I've Walked Down That Tunnel On Everton USA Day With My Wife Sara-Jayne The Everton USA Chairwoman 2009…

    …I Only Married The Stupid Cow BCause She Flew Over From America To Go To The Middlesbrough v Everton Match In November 2008…

    …She Phoned Her Guy In The Everton Players Dressing Room…

    …Hello…No Brainer But She Only Wanted English Citizenship…

